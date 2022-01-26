Marcus Rashford has reinforced his opposition to antisemitism after being pictured with rapper Wiley, saying he does not condone discrimination "of any kind".

A photograph emerged of the England international and his Manchester United team-mate Jesse Lingard alongside the grime artist, who sparked outrage in 2020 with a series of inflammatory antisemitic posts on social media.

It is reported the picture was taken on Sunday in Dubai, where Wiley has been performing and a number of footballers are currently taking a winter break.

Rashford tweeted on Tuesday that the picture "could easily be misconstrued" and that he will not condone any discriminatory language or behaviour aimed towards Jewish people.

In 2020 police began investigating a series of social media posts from Wiley, real name Richard Cowie, in which the musician allegedly made a number of anti-Semitic remarks and shared conspiracy theories.

The artist was given a seven-day ban from Twitter for the posts and dropped by his management company.

He also posted a video in which he said “crawl out from under your little rocks and defend your Jewish privilege”.

Rashford has previously spoken out against racism and was widely hailed for his response last year after becoming a target for abuse following his missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final.

He has also been praised for his activism, most notably his campaign against child food poverty, and was made an MBE last year.

Lingard has also made a statement on the matter.

He wrote on Twitter: “I’ve been made aware of a photo circulating currently, that can easily be misconstrued. I want to make it clear that I do not condone any form of racism whatsoever!”