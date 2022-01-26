Actor Peter Dinklage has criticised Disney's "f****** backwards" live-action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The Game of Thrones star hit out at the upcoming film on a podcast, saying it perpetuated damaging sterotypes surrounding dwarfism.

In response to Dinklage's comments, Disney said it was taking guidance in order to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film”.

“To avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film, we are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Peter Dinklage is currently starring in musical romance film Cyrano.

During an interview on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast, Dinklage said he had been “a little taken aback” by the decision to make the film.

“They were very proud to cast a Latino actress as Snow White, but you’re still telling the story of Snow White And The Seven Dwarves,” the actor, who is currently stars in musical romance film Cyrano, said.

“They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I’m just like ‘what are you doing?’

“Take a step back and look at what you’re doing there. It makes no sense to me.

He continued: “You can be progressive in one way but you’re still making that f****** backwards story of the seven dwarves living in the cave.”

On Twitter, Donald Trump Jr. slammed Dinklage's comments.

"LOL… this is getting so ridiculous," the businessman and oldest child of former US president Donald Trump wrote."Also, it seems he was fine with the dwarf jokes in GOT. I guess it’s all good as long as you’re getting paid? Disney consulting gig coming Spring 2022."