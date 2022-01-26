Boris Johnson has been again accused of lying after an email suggested he had personally intervened during the evacuation of Kabul to help animals escape Afghanistan - something he previously insisted did not happen.

An email submitted to the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee said the PM "authorised" for "staff and animals" at a former Royal Marine's charity "to be evacuated" from Afghanistan.

The government was accused of putting pets before people after the animals were eventually evacuated, following campaigning from ex-Marine Pen Farthing, but hundreds of people were left stranded.

At the time Mr Johnson, in August 2021, insisted he'd had "no influence on that particular case. Nor would that be right".

And again in December said the claims were "complete nonsense".

But written evidence submitted by a Foreign Office official showing an email from Foreign Minister Lord Zac Goldsmith appears to directly contradict that claim.

Lord Goldsmith said: "[Animal charity - name redacted] are a [details redacted] animal charity operating in Kabul and seeking to evacuation their [details redacted] members of staff (no animals).

"Equivalent charity Nowzad, run by an ex-Royal Marine, has received a lot of publicity and the PM has just authorised their staff and animals to be evacuated, [animal charity - name redacted] are hoping to be treated in the same capacity (granted LOTR)."

The PM was repeatedly accused of lying by social media users responding to a tweet revealing the email.

The email submitted to the Foreign Affairs Committee. Credit: Foreign Affairs Committee

The government had initially rejected Pen Farthing's pleas to allow the dogs to be evacuated from Kabul, after the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan, with Defence Secretary Ben Wallace saying "no one has the right in this humanitarian crisis to jump the queue".

But Mr Farthing was soon able to charter a plane and evacuate his staff and animals, amid reports that Mr Johnson's wife Carrie had urged the PM to help.

Number 10 attempted to distance Mr Johnson from involvement in the decision on evacuating the Nowzad animals.

The prime minister's official spokesman said: "It remains the case that the PM didn't instruct officials to take any particular course of action."