UK records 102,292 daily Covid cases ahead of more restrictions easing

A further 102,292 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in the UK as all four devolved nations scrap a series of restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.

Wednesday's figure is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests, but also includes most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests reported in Northern Ireland.

Another 346 people have also died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the UK's death toll since the start of the pandemic to 154,702.

However, separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have been more than 177,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid was mentioned on the death certificate.

Despite daily cases and death tolls remaining high, infections have continued to fall in most parts of the UK with new ONS figures suggesting the virus is no longer as prevalent as at the start of the year when all four nations saw a record level of infections.

England, Scotland and Wales all saw a drop last week in the number of people in private households estimated to have Covid-19 - though levels are still higher than before Christmas.

Northern Ireland is estimated to have seen a small decrease in infections but the ONS described the trend there as “uncertain”.

Listen to the latest episode of ITV News' podcast, Coronavirus: What You Need To Know:

The figures come as all four devolved nations prepare to lift further restrictions this week.

Boris Johnson began easing Covid Plan B restrictions in England last week, with the mandatory wearing of face masks in school communal areas and work from home guidance scrapped.

From Thursday, vaccine passports will no longer be needed to gain entry to large venues and face coverings won't be compulsory in public places, while isolation for those who test positive is set to be abandoned by the end of March.

Scotland will also scrap work from home guidance from Monday and two-metre social distancing rules will be eased, Wales eased a series of measures this week and will shorten self-isolation to five days from Friday, while Northern Ireland dropped a raft of restrictions from Wednesday, including the re-opening of nightclubs.

England

A further 90,587 Covid cases were recorded, along with 300 more deaths.

Wales

In Wales, another 2,707 positive tests were returned and four deaths were recorded.

Scotland

Scotland reported a further 4,615 positive cases and 33 deaths.

Northern Ireland

A further 4,383 positive tests were recorded in Northern Ireland, while nine deaths were reported.