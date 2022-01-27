Former Coronation Street star Sean Ward says he has been left homeless and unemployed having spent the past two years sharing his anti-vaccination views online.

The actor, who played Callum Logan in the soap between 2014 and 2015, wrote a lengthy Instagram post detailing how he lost work, his home, and his possessions over his views against the Covid vaccine.

Unscripted - Listen to the latest episode

On Instagram he wrote: "The work dried up. NO ONE would hire me. Whether in front of or behind the camera, all my usual ways of making money just stopped, eventually I couldn't afford my rent."

Ward, from Manchester, said he had to give up his house after he was unable to afford the rent and "moved onto my friends couch".

After falling behind on storage bills, the actor says his belongings were reclaimed and sold off.

Claiming "I didn't care about myself, or my life," just the anti-vax cause, Ward said he's been sleeping on a mattress in a friend's spare room for more than a year.

In that time he lost his car having fallen behind on payments and began to lose hair due to "the stress".

"I've been living with the worst teeth for a year now," he said.

Coronavirus: What you need to know

Ward claimed: "All I have ever done is try and create a safe space for people to discuss their issues together without judgement or fear of being called crazy".

Deaths involving Covid-19 between January and October 2021 were consistently lower for people who had two vaccinations, ONS data shows.

While two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or Oxford/AstraZeneca jab are estimated to be 96% and 92% effective against hospitalisation with the Delta variant of Covid.