This is Unscripted - a podcast brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

On Unscripted this week, Nina is joined by multi-award winning actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

Benedict talks all things The Power of the Dog (just one of three new films he's starring in) and getting to grips with the part of cowboy Phil Burbank.

Delving deep into the character, the pair talk about the prevalence of toxic masculinity in today's society.

Benedict tells us why we need to treasure the BBC and all it has to offer.

And the joys of getting back to work as life, slowly, returns to normal.

