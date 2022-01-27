Comedian and writer Barry Cryer dies aged 86

The English actor, writer and comedian Barry Cryer has died aged 86.

During his seven-decade career, Cryer appeared on stage, screen and radio and penned jokes for countless household names.

He had a long-running partnership with Sir David Frost, with their collaborations including The Frost Report on the BBC.

The Leeds-born performer was also a panellist on BBC Radio 4’s I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue for more than four decades and Just a Minute.

Barry Cryer (L), seen here with Roy Hudd and Ronnie Corbett, was awarded an OBE in 2001 Credit: PA

In a statement released on Twitter, his family said he died peacefully at Northwick Park Hospital, Harrow on Tuesday.

He was "a talented comedy writer and comedian in a particularly golden vintage," they said.

"He never really liked the terms 'comedy writer' or 'comedian'...and always thought the term 'national treasure' meant he'd just been dug up."

They said he leaves a legacy of "fun, joy and silliness", encouraging friends and fans to share their best anecdotes about Cryer in tribute.

Barry Cryer alongside fellow comedians Tim Brooke-Taylor, Graeme Garden and Nicholas Parsons. Credit: PA

Barry Cryer wrote for legends of British comedy, including Ronnie Barker, Ronnie Corbett, Sir Billy Connelly, Jasper Carrott, Tommy Cooper, and Morecambe and Wise

In 2018, he was handed a lifetime achievement award for his comedy career by the British Music Hall Society.

Tributes have been pouring in on social media. Piers Morgan described Cryer as a "warm, funny and talented man" who was a "giant of British comedy."

The former MP and broadcaster Gyles Brandreth said Cryer was "a greater mentor and friend."

"Wherever Barry went he brought laughter with him," Brandreth said.

Stephen Fry said Cryer was a "glorious, gorgeous, hilarious and gifted writer and performer who straddled all the comic traditions."

Dame Esther Rantzen paid tribute to Cryer as an “encyclopaedia of humour”.

The TV presenter, who first worked with Cryer in the 60s, said: “In a way Barry was a genius, but so unassuming that he would be astonished, I think, to be called a genius – but he was.

“His jokes were brilliantly crafted and a constant joy. He would ring his friends up with his latest parrot jokes or with some reflection on what was happening. He was so generous with his wit.”

The writer was born in Leeds in 1935, and began in variety theatre after a spell at university in the city.

Cryer began writing in the theatre for Irish performer Danny La Rue after a move to London.

On an evening at a nightclub performance, Sir David Frost arrived and snatched the services of the talented writer.

He said: “You can’t cater for that. It’s serendipity.

“It just happened, and I’ve been in the right place at the right time quite a few times in my life.”

Cryer went on to work on numerous Frost shows across BBC and ITV for years, including Frost Over England and Frost On Sunday.

His early TV appearances were bolstered by a string of panel shows, with Cryer’s comic timing being witnessed on That’s Showbusiness, Blankety Blank, and What’s My Line.

This was while penning material for the most recognisable names in British comedy.

The list of comics to benefit from his talent includes Mike Yarwood, Billy Connolly, Russ Abbot, Bobby Davro, Jasper Carrott, Morecambe and Wise, Stanley Baxter, Dick Emery, Dave Allen, Frankie Howerd, and Les Dawson.

He was made an OBE in 2001 and was also a member of the entertainment charity the Grand Order of Water Rats.

He married his wife Theresa in 1962 and they have four children.