Care home residents in England can receive unlimited visitors from Monday, the Department of Health said, as more curbs to tackle the Omicron Covid variant are eased.

Care home residents in England were previously only allowed three visitors and one essential care worker each.Self-isolation periods will also be reduced from 14 days to 10 for those who test positive, with further reductions if they test negative on days five and six.

Healthcare and other industries across the UK have been under intense pressure because Covid-19 is putting scores of workers into self-isolation.

By February 16, care workers will be asked to take lateral flow tests before their shifts, replacing the current system of weekly PCR tests.

Minister for Care Gillian Keegan credits the success of the vaccine rollout for the move, with 86.5% of all care home residents now having had their booster jab.

The latest data from the UK Health Security Agency shows boosters are 92% effective in preventing hospitalisation two weeks after administration.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid also welcomed the announcement, saying it will allow more residents to see their loved ones at once.

“I know how vital companionship is to those living in care homes and the positive difference visits make, which is why we continued to allow three named visitors and an essential care giver under Plan B measures," he said.

“Thanks to the progress we have made, I am delighted that care home restrictions can now be eased further allowing residents to see more of their loved ones.”

The reduction in the self-isolation period is hoped to ease the high staff absence levels owing to coronavirus infection across the care sector.

It comes weeks after Ms Keegan said the army could be used to support care homes struggling to maintain safe staffing levels, amid reports of staff absences reaching 75% at some homes.

Gillian Keegan told ITV News that the military is on standby to offer staffing support to care facilities as a last resort after one provider wrote to the minister demanding a taskforce be set up to help homes get through the winter.