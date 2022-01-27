Forming around 375 miles of our highways, smart motorways use technology to assist the flow of traffic. This month the government announced a pause in the rollout whilst safety concerns are investigated. Our reporter, Ginny Buckley, investigates how dangerous smart motorways are and how we can make them safer.

There are three types of smart motorway: controlled, dynamic hard shoulder and all-lane-running. It is the latter, with no hard shoulder, that can worry some people when they have a breakdown.

Paramedic Karen Baker says its vital people allow emergency services access on the smart motorway

In October last year, Phil and Claire from Lancaster were driving down the M6 to Gloucestershire in their Morgan Three Wheeler when an electric component failed in the car. Stopping in a live lane approximately 50 yards from the nearest Emergency Refuge Area (ERA), they decided to climb out of their car and push it to safety.

“It was a bit of a split second decision. Maybe it was bonkers. It got us out of trouble and it saved us from leaving the car on the motorway as a hazard for other people. There is absolutely no doubt that that was the scariest moment of my life.” Phil Bleazey, Lancaster

In 2006, the very first pilot smart motorway was installed on the M42 in the West Midlands before changes were made for the wider rollout.

“They changed the Emergency Refuge Areas from every four or five hundred metres to every two thousand five hundred metres or every mile in half. 38% of breakdowns on smart motorways happen in live lanes, and if you break down in a live lane, you're at risk.” Edmund King OBE, President, The AA

Sadly, 38 people were killed on smart motorways between 2014 and 2019. One person who has dedicated her time to improving road safety is Meera Naran. Her eight year old son, Dev, was killed in May 2018 after a lorry struck his grandfather's car on the hard shoulder of the M6 which was being used as a live lane.

In 2020, Meera proposed 19 policy changes to make roads safer and 18 of these were adopted by the government. They included speeding up the deployment of ‘stopped vehicle detection’ technology on smart motorways, reducing the distance between ERAs and explaining smart motorways in the highway code.

Meera is now pushing for better education:

“I would really like to see some sort of educational platform or solution that can provide basic car care information, basic road use information, but also highlight the changes in the highway code.” Meera Naran, Independent Road Safety Campaigner

Stopped vehicle detection is technology that will reduce the amount of time it takes for control room operators to be made aware of any stationary vehicles and for assistance to be deployed. National Highways say that every all lane running smart motorway will have stopped vehicle detection technology by the end of September 2022. They are also keen to further educate the public on driving safely:

“There's much more that we can do both to inform and to educate drivers. So at the moment we're running the Red X campaigns - explaining why it's important to comply with the Red X.” Nick Harris, CEO, National Highways

For now, the rollout of any new all lane running smart motorways will be paused until 5 years of safety data has been collected. Current stretches of smart motorway will be upgraded with better technology and resources; there will be 150 extra emergency refuge areas installed and the Government has also committed £900 million to ensure drivers feel safe and confident.

Smart Motorways: Hitting the Brakes? will air on Thursday 27th January on ITV1 at 7:30pm.

Useful Websites

The AA - Guidance on what to do if you break down on a smart motorway

Transport Select Committee Report

Government Response

The Highway Code guidance

National Highways - Understanding Red X signals