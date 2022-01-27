A further 96,871 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the UK during the past 24-hour reporting period.

Figures also show 338 more people died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total death toll to 155,040.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been more than 177,000 deaths registered in the UK, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England Government data shows a further 302 people in England died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 134,875. A further 85,288 people tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of cases in England since the start of the pandemic is now 13,817,017. Scotland Scotland has recorded 20 further deaths of coronavirus patients which brings the country's overall death toll to 10,275. Meanwhile, cases in the nation increased by 4,333 to 1,135,991. Wales Public Health Wales has reported 3,007 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 768,744. 10 new deaths have been reported, which means the total death toll is now 6,798. Northern Ireland Six new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland and a further 3,092 people have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 523,722 and the death toll to 3,072.