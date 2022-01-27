Where will people still be asked to wear masks despite Plan B ending?

Plan B measures requiring masks and Covid passes in England have been dropped as of Thursday.Health secretary Sajid Javid said the success of the vaccine programme, coupled with a better understanding of treatment for the virus, is “allowing us to cautiously return to plan A, restoring more freedoms to this country”.

However, in some settings, shoppers and commuters will still be asked to wear face coverings.

Where are people still being asked to wear masks?

Sainsbury's

Wilko

John Lewis

Waitrose

Morrisons

Public transport in London

Train companies across the country

Why are these entities encouraging mask-wearing despite Plan B ending?

'Do the right thing': Sadiq Khan has urged public transport users in London to continue to wear masks.

Many of the above firms cited the safety of their staff and customers.

In its statement, Sainsbury's said safety remains its highest priority and John Lewis, which operates department stores and supermarket Waitrose, said it "values the safety of [its] customers".Boris Johnson has said that although Plan B has been scrapped, people will be "encouraged" to continue wearing masks in enclosed spaces

Morrisons told ITV News that by asking its customers to wear masks, it is following this guideline.

Meanwhile, shop workers’ union Usdaw said shop workers had raised concerns about the government's "deeply disappointing" move to scrap masks.

As for transport, London's mayor Sadiq Khan said wearing face coverings on the city's public transport is doing "the right thing”.

Likewise, a spokesman for the Rail Delivery Group said train firms will ask passengers to wear masks “out of courtesy to others”.

Am I legally required to wear a mask in the listed settings?

No. Although some settings are encouraging mask-wearing, it is no longer enforceable by law.

While encouraging the use of face coverings, John Lewis acknowledged that individuals are entitled to choice. Similarly, Wilko recognised that masks are no longer a legal requirement.What are the rules surrounding face coverings in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland?

In the three devolved nations, masks are still required on public transport and public indoor settings .