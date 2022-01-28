Police in Colombia have uncovered a huge shipment of liquid cocaine-filled coconuts.

The discovery was made on Thursday inside a container at the port of Cartgaena with Genoa, Italy, its intended destination.

A total of 504 bags inside a whopping 19,780 coconuts were found by the authorities.

“Upon inspection, it was established that the water in the tropical fruit had been exchanged for liquid cocaine,” a police press release stated.

The operation was carried out by the Attorney General’s Office’s Specialised Directorate against Drug Trafficking and the National Police’s Anti-Narcotics Directorate.

An investigation is under way to ascertain where the container was loaded in the hope of finding the perpetrators involved in the drug smuggling operation.

Colombian officials have passed on details of the find to their Italian counterparts.