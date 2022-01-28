Russia's top diplomat has said Moscow does not want to start a war in Ukraine but warned that it would not back down from its position as Western fears grow of an invasion.

US President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president on Thursday that there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against its neighbour next month.

About 100,000 Russian troops have gathered near the Ukraine border, raising fears of the Kremlin's intention to attack the ex-Soviet state.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov insisted on Friday that the Russian Federation does not want a war, but added: “While they say they won’t change their positions, we won’t change ours. I don’t see any room for compromise here.”

He continued: “But we won’t let our interests be rudely trampled on and ignored.”

Russia has issued two proposals to Nato; a promise that Ukraine will never be allowed to join the alliance and a roll back on deployments of troops and military equipment in eastern Europe. Both of these demands were formally rejected by the US and Nato this week, although Washington did identify areas for discussion. And, while Lavrov said the West was continuing to ignore Russia's interests, he did admit there was at least "something" in written responses to Russia's proposals.

Sergei Lavrov Credit: Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service/AP

As tensions build, Washington warned Moscow of devastating sanctions if it invades Ukraine, including penalties targeting senior Russian officials and key economic sectors, a threat Lavrov said would amount to a complete severing of ties.

US officials said on Thursday that Germany would not allow a newly constructed pipeline - which is meant to bring gas directly from Russia - to begin operations if Russia invades Ukraine.

Nato said it was bolstering its deterrence in the Baltic Sea region, and the US has ordered 8,500 troops on higher alert for potential deployment to Europe.

Russian tanks on an exercise in the Rostov region Credit: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP

The Kremlin has launched a series of military drills involving motorised infantry and artillery units in south-western Russia, warplanes in Kaliningrad on the Baltic Sea, and dozens of warships in the Black Sea and the Arctic.

The Russian military has also moved troops to Belarus, which borders Ukraine, for sweeping joint drills, raising western fears that Moscow could stage an attack from the north.

While concerns rise about an invasion, Ukraine is already beset by conflict.

Following the 2014 removal of a Kremlin-friendly president in Kyiv, Moscow annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula and backed an insurgency in the country’s eastern industrial heartland.

Fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed rebels has killed more than 14,000 people, and efforts to reach a settlement have stalled.