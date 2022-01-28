Ski resort prices fall for UK visitors

Prices have fallen in many European ski resorts popular with UK tourists, according to new research.

The overall cost of ski school, equipment hire, lift passes, meals and drinks are lower than last year in two-thirds of the resorts analysed by Post Office Travel Money.

Bansko, Bulgaria was found to have the lowest prices out of the 28 resorts surveyed – which are rated most suitable for skiers with children.

Bulgaria and Italy are again looking great value Nick Boden, Post Office Travel Money

Prices are down by 12% on a year ago, with hire of skis and boots for six days typically costing a family of four £228.

Bardonecchia in the Italian Alps emerged as the cheapest Eurozone ski resort for families due to a year-on-year price cut of more than 20%.

Prices are highest in resorts in Switzerland, France and Austria.

Even one of the most expensive destinations, Switzerland’s Saas Fee, has seen a 3% drop in prices since last year.

A six-day hire of skis and boots in the resort costs an average of £581 for a family of four.

Nick Boden, head of Post Office Travel Money, said: “This year’s comparison of prices in all the leading European ski destinations shows that the cost of lift passes, equipment hire, tuition and living costs continues to vary by hundreds of pounds.

“This makes it vitally important for skiers looking for a bargain break to do their homework before booking a ski holiday.

“Bulgaria and Italy are again looking great value but both Andorra and Finland are good alternatives to more expensive resorts in France, Austria and Switzerland.”

The report was produced in partnership with Crystal Ski Holidays, which has seen demand return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels following the easing of travel restrictions, particularly in France.

The firm’s managing director Chris Logan said: “Skiers and snowboarders have embraced the opportunity to take to the snow once again and families can look forward to taking their half-term or Easter ski holiday with confidence.

“The results of this report show improved value for skiers across Europe, with Bulgaria once again offering the lowest prices.

“There are still good late deals available so now’s the time to book.”