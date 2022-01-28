A new weather warning has been issued, as gusts of up to 80mph are set to hit parts of the UK this weekend with the arrival of Storm Malik.

Yellow weather warnings are in place for Scotland and northern England between Saturday morning and midday on Monday, as the storm - named by the Danish Meteorological Institute - sweeps in. Forecasters have warned high winds and rain could cause power cuts, while disruption to road, rail, air and ferry transport is likely. They say the winds could reach up to 80mph in coastal areas, but more widely 60mph, as it tracks eastward towards Denmark.

Paul Gunderson, chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “The impacts of Storm Malik are going to be the greatest in Denmark on Sunday, but the track of the storm in the preceding hours means that the UK will be dealt a glancing blow as Malik moves eastwards on Saturday. “For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground of the north. “The highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, but it will be a windy day for most.” Further south, the weekend weather will feature some blustery wind, with some small amounts of rain.

A fallen tree blocks a road in the centre of Norton village in Teesside during Storm Arwen. Credit: PA

The latest weather warnings comes two months after Storm Arwen devastated swathes off the UK, and led to three people losing their lives after being hit by fallen trees.

The storm hit the UK on November 26, bringing winds of 100mph that uprooted trees, damaging power lines and cutting the electricity supply in hundreds of thousands of homes, with outages lasting for 10 days in some areas.

At the time, energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said that it was “completely unacceptable” that some people were still without power more than a week after Storm Arwen hit.