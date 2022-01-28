Teenager charged after two Jewish men attacked in north London

A teenager has been charged with two counts of racially aggravated ABH after two Jewish men were attacked in north London.

Police were called to the incident on Cadoxton Avenue in Haringey, on Wednesday at 9.50pm and arrested an 18-year-old man nearby on suspicion of actual bodily harm soon after.

Both of the victims were taken to a north London hospital where one was treated for a broken nose and fractured wrist.

Malaki Thorpe, 18, of Fairview Road, Tottenham, will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with two counts of racially aggravated ABH and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said the incident is being treated as a hate crime.