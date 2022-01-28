UK reports a further 89,176 Covid infections and 277 coronavirus deaths

The UK has recorded a further 89,176 cases of Covid-19 and 277 deaths during the past 24-hour reporting period.

The total number of deaths now stands at 155,317.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have now been more than 177,000 deaths registered in the UK, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

England Government data shows a further 247 people in England died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 135,122. A further 78,711 people tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of cases in England since the start of the pandemic is now 13,895,065. Scotland Scotland has recorded 16 further deaths of coronavirus patients which brings the country's overall death toll to 10,291. Meanwhile, cases in the nation increased by 3,956 to 1,139,939. Wales Public Health Wales has reported 2,772 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 768,744. A further six new deaths have been reported, which means the total death toll is now 6,804. Northern Ireland Eight new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland and a further 3,737 people have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 527,460 and the death toll to 3,100.