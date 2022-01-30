Frank Lampard to be appointed new Everton FC manager, ITV News understands

Frank Lampard has been appointed as the new manager of Everton Football Club, ITV News understands.

The club is expected to formally announce the appointment on Monday, with several reports saying a two-and-a-half-year contract has been agreed.

The former Chelsea player and manager was named as successor to Rafael Benitez, who was sacked earlier this month, after seeing off competition from the likes of Everton legend Duncan Ferguson.

Vitor Pereira, the former Porto manager, was also in contention for the job but a bizarre TV interview on Wednesday appeared to have damaged his hopes while some fans also protested against the Portuguese.

Former England midfielder Lampard, 43, has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea last January but had been linked with other vacancies at Aston Villa, Norwich and Crystal Palace in recent months.

He takes charge of the Toffees with the Merseyside club 16th in the Premier League and just four points above the relegation zone.