Manchester United release statement amid allegations against Mason Greenwood

Manchester United has responded after allegations of domestic abuse surfaced against footballer Mason Greenwood.

In a statement the club said it is “aware of images and allegations circulating on social media” but that it would not comment “until the facts have been established”.

It added: “Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”

Greater Manchester Police has also responded to the allegations, and said enquiries have been launched to establish the full circumstances.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the force said: "Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances."

There was no public response from Greenwood several hours after the allegations were first posted.

The 20-year-old progressed through the United academy into the first team.