Is a Russian invasion of Ukraine inevitable? Dan Rivers reports

The US has threatened Russia with the "mother of all sanctions" after the UK said it is "highly likely" President Vladimir Putin is seeking to invade Ukraine.

Western allies are hoping to prevent an incursion of Ukraine, with an estimated 100,000 Russian troops amassed near the border with Ukraine causing serious concern that Moscow intends to invade.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: "We think it’s highly likely that he is looking to invade Ukraine. That is why we’re doing all we can through deterrence and diplomacy to urge him to desist. That’s why we are strengthening our sanctions regime here in the United Kingdom."

But she told the BBC that the prospect of British soldiers fighting alongside Ukrainians against Russia is “very unlikely”.

The US is seeking to step up pressure on Russia over Ukraine at the UN Security Council but any formal action by the council is extremely unlikely given Russia’s veto power and its ties with others on the council, including China.

Ukrainian's drive in an armoured personnel carrier near front line position in the Luhansk area, in eastern Ukraine. Credit: AP

The US referral of Russia’s troop build-up to the United Nations’ top body gives both sides a big stage in their battle for global opinion.

“Our voices are unified in calling for the Russians to explain themselves,” ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield said of the US and the other council members on ABC’s This Week programme.

“We’re going into the room prepared to listen to them, but we’re not going to be distracted by their propaganda.”

Russia in turn demands that Nato promise never to allow Ukraine to join the alliance, and to stop the deployment of Nato weapons near Russian borders and roll back its forces from eastern Europe.

The head of Russia’s Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, on Sunday rejected Western warnings about an invasion.

“At this time, they’re saying that Russia threatens Ukraine – that’s completely ridiculous,” he was quoted as saying by state news agency Tass.

“We don’t want war and we don’t need it at all.”

The United States and European Union countries say a Russian invasion would trigger heavy sanctions.

On Sunday, the chairman of the US Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Bob Menendez, raised the prospect of imposing some punishments pre-emptively.

A boy makes a snowball while local residents in the background take part in military defence training in Kyiv, Ukraine Credit: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have been divided over the timing of possible sanctions, with many Republican members pushing for the US to impose tough penalties immediately instead of waiting for Russia to send new troops into Ukraine.

“There are some sanctions that really could take place up front, because of what Russia’s already done – cyberattacks on Ukraine, false-flag operations, the efforts to undermine the Ukrainian government internally,” Mr Menendez said on CNN.

In the event of an invasion, the New Jersey Democrat said, Russia would face “the mother of all sanctions”, including actions against Russian banks that could severely undermine the Russian economy and increased lethal aid to Ukraine’s military.

The sanctions would apparently be significantly stronger than those imposed after Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

Those penalties have been seen as ineffective.

Russia has long resented Nato’s granting of membership to countries that were once part of the Soviet Union or were in its sphere of influence as members of the Warsaw Pact.

Nato “has already come close to Ukraine. They also want to drag this country there”, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday, “although everyone understands that Ukraine is not ready and could make no contribution to strengthening Nato security”.

Ukraine has sought Nato membership for years, but any prospects of joining appear far off as the country struggles to find political stability and attack corruption.

US Senator Dick Durbin, a member of the Senate’s Ukraine Caucus, suggested that Ukraine backing off its Nato aspirations could expedite a diplomatic solution to the current crisis.

Local residents receive military defence training in Kyiv Credit: Efrem Lukatsky/AP

If Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy “decides that the future membership, if there’s to be one in Nato for Ukraine, and the question of the Russian occupation of Ukraine are two things to put on the table, I think we may move toward a solution to this”, Mr Durbin said on NBC.

Ukraine has not shown signs of willingness to make concessions on potential alliance membership.

Mr Lavrov also underlined Russia’s contention that Nato expansion is a threat, saying the alliance has engaged in offensive actions outside its member countries.

“It is difficult to call it defensive. Do not forget that they bombed Yugoslavia for almost three months, invaded Libya, violating the UN Security Council resolution, and how they behaved in Afghanistan,” he said.

The US and Nato have formally rejected Russia’s demands about halting Nato expansion, though Washington outlined areas where discussions are possible, offering hope there could be a way to avoid war.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has made no public remarks about the Western response.

Mr Lavrov has said the West’s position leaves little chance for reaching agreement, though he also said Russia does not want war.