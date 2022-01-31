Play video

Sally Biddulph reports on previous Jubilee celebrations as preparations for street parties up and down the country are underway

Celebrities are urging the nation to throw the biggest ever thank you by attending street parties across the country during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Ross Kemp, Gary Lineker, Gareth Southgate, Levi Roots, Prue Leith, Alan Titchmarsh, Ellie Simmonds and Lorraine Kelly are among those backing the special Thank You Day on Sunday, June 5.

It is hoped millions will gather at street parties, host a Big Jubilee Lunch or get together around the county to thank the Queen for 70 years of service, but also to thank neighbours, family, friends, communities, the NHS and key workers for their support over the past year.

Former EastEnders actor Kemp said: “Mainly it’s thank you to our Queen who has served for 70 years.

“Her resilience has become our resilience. Her strength in times of trouble has become our strength.

“Her sense of duty has been reflected in so many over the last two years.

“It’s a big thank you to her, but it’s also a thank you, if you wish, to the staff at NHS, key workers, people who have volunteered, neighbours who have just gone round and checked on people.”

Listen to the Royal Rota podcast:

He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “By golly do we need a big party right now.

“As I stand here at the end of January, it’s great to have something to look forward to.

“But primarily it’s a huge thank you to an extraordinary woman who has steered this country and the Commonwealth over the last 70 years with a steady hand.”

Amid the ongoing scandal about parties at Downing Street during lockdown, Kemp quipped: “You can bring cheese and wine, you can also bring a curry, but this is not a business meeting, this is a party… it’s not a work event.”

Thank You Day, which began in 2021, was set up in appreciation of those who helped people through the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year it coincides with the four-day bank holiday weekend for the Queen’s Jubilee.

The day is supported by organisations such as Sport England, the FA, the National Lottery and the NHS.

How you can host a Jubilee street party with your neighbours:

The UK has a long tradition of hosting street parties for royal jubilees.

The government is hoping 10 million people will attend celebrations this year.

Arranging a street party has been made deliberately easier to organise than a traditional public event.

The Queen will be celebrating 70 years on the phone. Credit: PA

This means it does not require any kind of licence or a risk assessment.

You will need to apply to the council if you are planning on holding one and the key factor will be do you need to close the road.

If there is a public space like a green to host the party on then your council should approve it without much hassle.

If your party will require a street council the government advises you apply for permission at least six weeks before the party, which means around the third week of April in this case.

There is more advice on how to arrange a street part on the government's special street party website.