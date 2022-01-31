Christian Eriksen is back in the Premier League having agreed a deal with Brentford until the end of the season - just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest.

The 29-year-old, who collapsed on the pitch while playing for Denmark in the Euro 2020s last summer, was a free agent after leaving Inter Milan by mutual consent.

Rules in Italy prevented him from playing after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device fitted.

The ex-Tottenham midfielder had been training with former club Ajax but has now agreed terms with Brentford having completed his medical assessments.

Brentford, the first Premier League club to make a move on transfer deadline day, said Eriksen completed the details of his transfer from Amsterdam and will join up with the club in the coming days.

In a video shared on the club's Twitter page, Eriksen said: "I'm happy to announce that I've signed for Brentford Football Club and I can't wait to get started. Hopefully I'll see you all very soon."

Brentford boss Thomas Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark’s Under-17s squad early in his career, welcomed his compatriot to the club.

“We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford,” Frank said. “He hasn’t trained with a team for seven months but has done a lot of work on his own.

“He is fit but we will need to get him match fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back towards his highest level.

“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat.”

Denmark's Christian Eriksen receives medical treatment on the pitch during the Euro game. Credit: AP

The club’s director of football, Phil Giles, said although the club would not divulge any of Eriksen’s private medical information: “Brentford fans can rest assured that we have undertaken significant due diligence to ensure that Christian is in the best possible shape”.

Eriksen said earlier this month he is aiming to represent his country at this year's World Cup in Qatar, saying despite his health scare he physically doesn't "feel any different."

He has made a miraculous recovery after Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said at the time that Eriksen "was gone" before "we did cardiac resuscitation".

Etiksen said earlier this month: "I want to play [in the World Cup]. That’s been my mindset all along. It’s a goal, a dream. Whether I’ll be picked is another thing. But it’s my dream to come back.

"I’m sure I can come back because I don’t feel… I don’t feel any different. Physically, I’m back in top shape."

Eriksen’s signing is expected to be the start of a busy deadline day in London, with Arsenal looking to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has not selected Aubameyang since December 6 following a second disciplinary issue involving the Gabon international in the past 12 months and it looks to have been the final straw for the Spaniard.

Frank Lampard is set to be confirmed as Rafael Benitez’s replacement as Everton boss on Monday, and it is expected Manchester United midfielder Donny Van De Beek will join him at Goodison Park on loan.