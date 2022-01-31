Climate Explorers: What can I do to help Climate Change?

Play video

Weather Presenter Charlie Powell explores ways to make little changes in our daily lives which can have a big difference on the environment

Although it seems daunting we can all help take care of our planet, even if it's doing a few small things. This can start at home by saving energy. Most electricity and heating is powered by fossil fuels - coal, oil and gas. By turning our heating down a few degrees we use less of these high carbon energy sources. Using LED lightbulbs and energy efficient appliances, like washing machines and dishwashers, have an impact, and it's better to hang your washing out rather than use a tumble dryer. Eating less meat and dairy also lowers our greenhouse gas emissions.

Commuting via train or other transport is better for the environment

When we're moving from place to place, think about different ways to reduce the amount of flights and car journeys. Burning less petrol and diesel by switching to a hybrid or electric car will make a huge difference. Better still, taking public transport reduces the number of cars on the road, improves the quality of the air we breathe and lowers emissions. If you can walk or cycle, even better - it'll keep you fitter and make you feel better in body and mind. One of the most important and easiest things you can do is use your voice. Make climate change part of your everyday conversations, talk to your local member of parliament or government representative. Tell them, your friends and your family what climate change means to you.