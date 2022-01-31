The government has halted controversial plans for the compulsory Covid vaccination of all frontline NHS and social care workers in England, just days ahead of the first jab deadline.

Addressing the House of Commons, the health secretary said the government was "looking again" at scrapping the measure in a bid to avoid a damaging confrontation with NHS workers in England.

In a U-turn, Sajid Javid said a consultation on ending compulsory vaccinations in health and social care settings will be launched.

Mr Javid said the much criticised jab mandate was informed by the severity of the Delta variant, which was dominant when the previous consultation took place last year.

But now the less severe Omicron variant, which currently represents over 99% of infection, has replaced Delta, he says it is only right the policy was reviewed, with the vaccine roll out being so successful.

"I believe it is no longer proportionate to require vaccination as a condition of deployment through statute," Mr Javid said.

"Today I am announcing that we will launch a consultation on ending vaccination as a condition of deployment in health and all social care settings."

The regulations will be revoked when Parliament approves the changes, he added.

Sajid Javid has insisted frontline NHS workers should get a jab as a 'professional duty'. Credit: PA

Ministers have been facing pressure to put back the requirement for frontline NHS staff and registered social care settings in England to be double jabbed by April 1, meaning they would need their first dose by Thursday.

It is estimated that around 77,000 frontline NHS workers in England face losing their jobs at a time when the health service is creaking under Covid pandemic pressures, with a huge backlog to deal with.

A similar vaccination policy has been in force for staff in registered care homes in England - they must have both jabs as a condition of deployment, unless they are exempt for valid medical reasons.

The Royal College of Nursing said the change in severity of the Omicron variant and the number of NHS vacancies meant the mandatory jab policy should be scrapped.

The National Care Association also said it would welcome a shift in policy.

Mr Javid had said plans for compulsory jabs were made when the Delta variant was the dominant strain in the UK, but now “almost all” cases are the Omicron strain which is “intrinsically less severe”.

The latest figures from NHS England show that 127,515 NHS and domiciliary care staff working in registered settings had not had a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine as of January 23.

Giving the statement on NHS vaccinations on Monday evening, he told MPs that while overall cases and hospitalisations continue to fall, we must be cautious as cases in primary and secondary children are rising.

Today's move came despite the Department of Health and Social Care saying last Monday there were no plans to change the policy, following a number of reports suggesting ministers were considering an 11th-hour delay. The health secretary then said on Tuesday that the policy is being “kept under review".