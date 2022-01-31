Sue Gray's report into alleged Covid-19 rule-breaking in Number 10 and Whitehall has finally been published and has found there had been "failures of leadership and judgment" under Boris Johnson's watch.The partygate report also condemned a "serious failure" in Downing Street to observe coronavirus standards and said "a number" of gatherings should not have been allowed to take place.

Civil servant Ms Gray added that the Downing Street garden was "used for gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight" and "this was not appropriate", and attacked the "excessive consumption of alcohol" in Downing Street, which she said is "not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time".

Read the report in full:

INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED GATHERINGS ON GOVERNMENT PREMISES DURING COVID RESTRICTIONS – UPDATE31 January 2022INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED GATHERINGS ON GOVERNMENT PREMISESDURING COVID RESTRICTIONS - UPDATE1. On 8 December 2021 the Prime Minister asked the Cabinet Secretary to carry outan investigation into allegations reported in the media relating to gatherings inNo10 Downing Street and the Department for Education during November andDecember 2020.2. On 17 December 2021 the Cabinet Secretary recused himself from theinvestigation as a result of allegations concerning an online quiz held by his privateoffice in the Cabinet Office on 17 December 2020 in 70 Whitehall. It was at thispoint that I was asked to lead this work.3. The terms of reference for the investigation were published on 9 December 2021(Annex A). The primary purpose of the investigation was to establish a generalunderstanding of the nature of the gatherings including: attendance, the settingand the purpose, with reference to adherence to the guidance in place at the time.4. Where there were credible allegations relating to other gatherings these could alsobe investigated.5. In line with those terms of reference the following events were in scope:• 15 May 2020; a photograph showing a number of groups in the garden of No10 Downing Street;• 20 May 2020: a gathering in the garden of No 10 Downing Street for No 10staff;• 18 June 2020: a gathering in the Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departureof a No 10 private secretary;• 19 June 2020: a gathering in the Cabinet room in No 10 Downing Street on thePrime Minister’s birthday;• 13 November 2020:o a gathering in the No 10 Downing Street flat;o a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a specialadviser;• 27 November 2020: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure ofa special adviser;• 10 December 2020: a gathering in the Department for Education ahead of theChristmas break;• 15 December 2020: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street for an onlineChristmas quiz;• 17 December 2020:- a gathering in Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall to hold an online Christmasquiz for the Cabinet Secretary’s private office;- a gathering in Cabinet Office, 70 Whitehall on the departure of a seniorCabinet Office official; - a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a No 10 official;• 18 December 2020: a gathering in No 10 Downing Street ahead of theChristmas break;• 14 January 2021; a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of twoNo 10 private secretaries;• 16 April 2021;- A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of a senior No 10official;- A gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of another No 10official.MethodologyThere has been widespread public interest in, and concern about, a number ofgatherings taking place in No 10 Downing Street and Whitehall during periods ofnational Covid restrictions, where their necessity for work purposes has been opento question. My task has been to establish, as far as possible, the facts surroundingthese gatherings.7. In carrying out my investigation I have been supported by a small team of seniorcivil servants in the Cabinet Office, who have no connection with the events underexamination and who are bound by the requirements of the Civil Service Code.We carried out interviews of over 70 individuals, some more than once, andexamined relevant documentary and digital information, such as emails; Whatsappmessages; text messages; photographs and building entry and exit logs. This hasalso included searches of official records. As such, extensive substantive factualinformation is now available and has been compiled by me and my team to fulfilmy obligation to establish the facts. The investigative work is now essentiallycomplete.8. The Treasury Solicitor and Daniel Stilitz QC have provided independent advice asto the process.9. It is not for me to make a judgment on whether the criminal law has been broken;that is properly a matter for law enforcement. In line with my terms of reference Ihave been in regular contact with the Metropolitan Police as my work hasprogressed in order for them to take decisions on the gatherings underexamination, including whether to launch their own investigation. 10. The Metropolitan Police has now confirmed that as a result of information providedby the Cabinet Office investigation team, as well as assessments made byMetropolitan Police officers, they are investigating the events on the dates set outabove with the exception of the gatherings on:• 15 May 2020• 27 November 2020• 10 December 2020• 15 December 202011.The police have confirmed that on the basis of the information available thegatherings on these four dates are not considered to have reached the thresholdfor criminal investigation.12. No conclusions should be drawn, or inferences made from this other than it is nowfor the police to consider the relevant material in relation to those incidents. Thepolice have also said this does not in itself mean that they will decide to take furtheraction or that there has necessarily been a breach of the regulations.13.At the request of the police I have provided the material compiled in the course ofmy investigation relevant to the gatherings that they are now investigating. I havealso been asked to retain all the other information collected in the course of thiswork, which I have confirmed that I will do. I will therefore ensure the securestorage and safekeeping of all the information gathered until such time as it maybe required further. I will not be circulating the information internally withingovernment, it has been provided in confidence to the Cabinet Office investigationteam and it is important that this confidence is maintained to protect the integrity ofthe process.14. As a result of the Metropolitan Police’s investigations, and so as not to prejudicethe police investigative process, they have told me that it would only be appropriateto make minimal reference to the gatherings on the dates they are investigating.Unfortunately, this necessarily means that I am extremely limited in what I can sayabout those events and it is not possible at present to provide a meaningful reportsetting out and analysing the extensive factual information I have been able togather.15. In respect of the gatherings that the Metropolitan Police has assessed as notreaching the threshold for criminal investigation; they have not requested anylimitations be placed on the description of those events, however, I have decidednot to publish factual accounts in relation to those four dates. I do not feel that I amable to do so without detriment to the overall balance of the findings.16. More generally, I did consider whether it would be better to pause, as provided forin the terms of reference, and wait until the conclusion of the police investigationbefore publishing anything. However, given the widespread public interest in, andconcern about, these matters, and to avoid further delay, I am providing an updateon the investigation and I am setting out some general findings now. I have notmade comment on whether individual gatherings were in line with the relevant guidance and regulations in place at the time. I did not judge it appropriate to doso given the police investigation that is now underway.Context17. The outbreak and spread of SARs Covid-19 represented a global public healthcrisis without parallel in living memory. In the United Kingdom it had a seismicimpact on every aspect of life in the country. In response, to help control the spreadof the virus and to keep the most vulnerable safe, the UK Government put in placefar reaching restrictions on citizens that had direct and material impact on theirlives, livelihood and liberties.18. From 26 March 2020 the law in England required everyone to remain in theirhomes unless certain, very limited exemptions applied. Restrictions weretemporarily eased over the summer period in 2020 until most remaining nationalrestrictions were removed on 4 July 2020. Restrictions were then reintroduced ingradations in the autumn culminating in the UK Government announcing from 5November 2020 restrictions on movements and gatherings in England, essentiallyrequiring people to stay at home. Restrictions on gatherings of two or more peopleapplied in London through December 2020 and the first months of 2021. Indoormixing of two or more households was not permitted again until 17 May 2021. Achronology of the main changes is at Annex B.19. In line with those rules the vast majority of staff in Government Departmentsworked from home. The Civil Service, along with the rest of the public sector, wentto great lengths to reconfigure the provision and delivery of public services andsupport for businesses almost overnight. Many private sector businesses andother organisations, large and small, all over the UK, were also working hard todeal with the pandemic both in terms of managing their businesses, theirlivelihoods and those of their employees, as well as providing vital support to thenational effort to respond to the virus.20. A small number of Government officials and special advisers, because of thenature of their jobs directly supporting the Prime Minister and other Ministers,continued to attend their offices for the purposes of work, as permitted by anexemption under the regulations.21. In particular, No 10 Downing Street and the Cabinet Office were at the centre ofthe Government’s response to the pandemic. Tight knit groups of officials andadvisers worked long hours under difficult conditions in buildings that could not beeasily adapted as Covid secure workplaces. No 10 Downing Street and the CabinetOffice in 70 Whitehall are closely interconnected, with staff moving regularlybetween the two buildings as part of their daily work. The Prime Minister’s flat andthe Downing Street garden are in close proximity to the offices and serve a dualoffice and private purpose.22. Those challenges, however, also applied to key and frontline workers across thecountry who were working under equally, if not more, demanding conditions, oftenat risk to their own health. It is important to remember the stringency of the public health regulations in force in England over the relevant periods and that criminalsanctions were applied to many found to be in breach of them. The hardship underwhich citizens across the country worked, lived and sadly even died whileobserving the Government’s regulations and guidance rigorously are known onlytoo well.23. Every citizen has been impacted by the pandemic. Everyone has made personalsacrifices, some the most profound, having been unable to see loved ones in theirlast moments or care for vulnerable family and friends. It is with that context in mind that I make the following general limited findings.General findingsi. Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the Government was askingcitizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behavioursurrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify.ii. At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure toobserve not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart ofGovernment but also of the standards expected of the entire British populationat the time.iii. At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happeningacross the country in considering the appropriateness of some of thesegatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appearto the public. There were failures of leadership and judgment by different partsof No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some of the events shouldnot have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have beenallowed to develop as they did.iv. The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professionalworkplace at any time. Steps must be taken to ensure that every GovernmentDepartment has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption ofalcohol in the workplace.v. The use of the garden at No 10 Downing Street should be primarily for thePrime Minister and the private residents of No 10 and No 11 Downing Street.During the pandemic it was often used as an extension of the workplace as amore covid secure means of holding group meetings in a ventilated space. Thiswas a sensible measure that staff appreciated, but the garden was also usedfor gatherings without clear authorisation or oversight. This was notappropriate. Any official access to the space, including for meetings, should beby invitation only and in a controlled environment.vi. Some staff wanted to raise concerns about behaviours they witnessed at workbut at times felt unable to do so. No member of staff should feel unable to reportor challenge poor conduct where they witness it. There should be easier ways for staff to raise such concerns informally, outside of the line managementchain.vii. The number of staff working in No 10 Downing Street has steadily increased inrecent years. In terms of size, scale and range of responsibility it is now moreakin to a small Government Department than purely a dedicated PrimeMinister’s office. The structures that support the smooth operation of DowningStreet, however, have not evolved sufficiently to meet the demands of thisexpansion. The leadership structures are fragmented and complicated and thishas sometimes led to the blurring of lines of accountability. Too muchresponsibility and expectation is placed on the senior official whose principalfunction is the direct support of the Prime Minister. This should be addressedas a matter of priority.Conclusion24.The gatherings within the scope of this investigation are spread over a 20-monthperiod – a period that has been unique in recent times in terms of the complexityand breadth of the demands on public servants and indeed the general public. Thewhole of the country rose to the challenge. Ministers, special advisers and the CivilService, of which I am proud to be a part, were a key and dedicated part of thatnational effort. However, as I have noted, a number of these gatherings shouldnot have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did. Thereis significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressedimmediately across Government. This does not need to wait for the policeinvestigations to be concluded. ANNEX A: Terms of Reference: Investigations into staff gatherings in No10Downing Street and the Department for EducationThe Prime Minister has asked the Cabinet Secretary to carry out investigations into:● allegations made of a gathering in No10 Downing Street on 27 November2020;● a gathering at the Department for Education on 10 December 2020; and● allegations made of a gathering in No10 Downing Street on 18 December2020.Where there are credible allegations relating to other gatherings, these may beinvestigated.The primary purpose will be to establish swiftly a general understanding of the natureof the gatherings, including attendance, the setting and the purpose, with referenceto adherence to the guidance in place at the time.If required, the investigations will establish whether individual disciplinary action iswarranted.The work will be undertaken by officials in the Cabinet Office at the direction of theCabinet Secretary, with support from the Government Legal Department.The team will have access to all relevant records, and be able to speak to membersof staff.As with all internal investigations, if during the course of the work any evidenceemerges of behaviour that is potentially a criminal offence, the matter will be referredto the police and the Cabinet Office’s work may be paused. Matters relating toadherence to the law are properly for the police to investigate and the Cabinet Officewill liaise with them as appropriate.Any matters relating to the conduct of Ministers should follow the process set out inthe Ministerial Code in the normal way.All Ministers, Special Advisers, and civil servants will be expected to co-operate withthe investigations.Any staff with information relevant to the investigations should provide it to theCabinet Office investigation team.Pastoral care and support will be provided to all staff involved.The findings of the investigations will be made public. Following the long-standingpractice of successive administrations, any specific HR action against individuals willremain confidential.Annex B: Timeline of Regulations26 March 2020: restrictions on leaving one’s home without a reasonable excuse, firstannounced on 23 March, come into legal effect in England. Very limited exceptionspermit travel to work where it is not reasonably possible to work from home.Participating in a gathering of more than two persons is prohibited except where thegathering “is essential for work purposes”.13 May 2020: leaving or being outside one’s home without a reasonable excusecontinues to be prohibited Some restrictions are relaxed to allow meetings outdoorsfor exercise or recreation with one person from another household. Guidanceencourages those who cannot work from home to go back to work. At work, socialdistancing advice applies with workplaces required “to avoid crowding and minimiseopportunities for the virus to spread by maintaining a distance of at least 2 metres (3steps) between individuals wherever possible”1 June 2020: England moves to “step 2” of the government’s roadmap in whichrestrictions on leaving one’s home are removed. Gatherings of two or more personsindoors and more than six outdoors are prohibited. An exception permits gatheringsthat are “reasonably necessary …. for work purposes”15 June 2020: Non-essential retail businesses are permitted to reopen and individualprayer in places of worship is allowed again4 July 2020: most remaining national restrictions are removed as pubs and restaurantsreopen. Gatherings of more than 30 persons are prohibited5 July 2020: despite the removal of most national restrictions, local restrictions areretained and reintroduced during July and August in certain areas, including Leicester,Bolton, Greater Manchester and the North East14 September 2020: a restriction on gatherings of more than six persons indoors andoutdoors (the “rule of six”) is introduced, subject to exceptions which include where“the gathering is reasonably necessary…. for work purposes”14 October 2020: a tiered system of progressive restrictions is introduced. London ismoved to Tier 2 (“High”), from 17 October, in which two or more persons are prohibitedfrom meeting indoors5 November 2020: a second national lockdown is introduced which requires people tostay at home and which prohibits gatherings with people from other households exceptfor permitted exceptions, including where the “gathering is reasonably necessary ….for work purposes”2 December 2020: England is divided again into three tiers, with London in Tier 2 inwhich gatherings of two or more persons continue to be prohibited unless anexception, such as where the gathering is reasonably necessary for work purposes,applies. Government guidance for the Christmas period on visiting pubs andrestaurants advises: “although there are exemptions for work purposes, you must not have a work Christmas lunch or party, where that is a primarily social activity and isnot otherwise permitted by the rules in your tier.”16 December 2020: London is moved to Tier 3. Indoor gatherings of two or morepersons from different households continue to be prohibited. Social distancing remainsthe rule at work, with offices advised “to maintain social distancing guidelines (2m, or1m with risk mitigation where 2m is not viable), wherever possible, including whilearriving at and departing from work, while in work and when travelling between sites”.20 December 2020: London is moved to a newly-created Tier 4 with much of SouthEast England, to help control the Alpha variant. The “stay at home restrictions” prohibitleaving one’s home except for permitted purposes 6 January 2021: All areas of England are moved into Tier 4’s stay at home restrictions. This is the third national lockdown. The stay at home restrictions prohibit leaving one’shome except for permitted exceptions which include where it is “reasonably necessary…. for the purposes of work” and where it is not reasonably possible to work fromhome29 March 2021: All areas of England move to Step 1 and the “stay at home restrictions”are lifted. Gatherings of two or more persons indoors or more than six personsoutdoors are prohibited, subject to exceptions which include where a gathering is“reasonably necessary… for work purposes”12 April 2021: All of England moves to Step 2. Non essential retail businesses andmany outdoor venues reopen but the restrictions on social mixing indoors andoutdoors do not change17 May 2021: All of England moves to Step 3, permitting six persons or twohouseholds to mix indoors and up to 30 people to mix outdoors