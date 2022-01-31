Rihanna announces she is pregnant with her first child

Rihanna is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

The 33-year-old singer from Barbados showed her baby bump in a series of images taken on a recent photoshoot with her partner.

The star and the rapper, also 33, have known each other for almost a decade, but their relationship turned romantic in 2020.

Fans speculated she was pregnant in November last year after she reportedly asked staff not to smoke near her when she was at Barbados’ first presidential inauguration.

But she shut down rumours the following month when responding to fan speculation online.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna have known each other for almost ten years.

A$AP - real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers - confirmed his romance with Rihanna last year.

He said: “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the one.”

The rapper added that his forthcoming record All Smiles was “absolutely influenced” by Rihanna.

In September of 2021, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

Speaking previously about her plans for motherhood, when asked where she envisions herself in a decade, she told British Vogue: "Ten years? I’ll be 42! I’ll be ancient. I’ll have kids - three or four of ’em.”