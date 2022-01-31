Sue Gray's partygate report has condemned a "serious failure" in Downing Street to observe coronavirus rules and said "a number" of gatherings should not have been allowed to take place.

The civil servant said a number of the parties she investigated represent "a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time".

Following her partygate inquiry, she concluded: "A number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did.

"There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across government. This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded."

The document is a watered-down version of the full report, which was finished last week but edited to remove aspects referring to potential criminality, which the Metropolitan Police is investigating.

Ms Gray was asked by the force to make only "minimal reference" to eight allegedly rule-breaking events subject to a formal criminal investigation which was launched last week.

It means details likely to be the most damaging to the PM have been omitted from the report and there are serious concerns that they may never be revealed.

Number 10 would not commit to publishing a fuller version after the police investigation has concluded when asked by journalists, despite previously promising that Ms Gray's findings would be published in full.

The PM has publicly said he is "deeply sorry for misjudgements" surrounding events in No 10, but insisted no one warned him a garden party in the first lockdown would be against the rules.

Many Tory MPs have said they are reserving judgement on whether to remove the PM from office over his involvement in partygate until Ms Gray's report was published.

But the PM's day of reckoning may have to wait, with any details referring to potential criminality expected to be withheld from the report until the police investigation concludes.