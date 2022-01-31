Who is Joe Rogan and why is his podcast causing a problem for Spotify?

Words by ITV News Multimedia Producer Connor Parker

Musicians and celebrities have been criticising Spotfiy for hosting Covid misinformation on one of the world's most influential podcasts, but who is Joe Rogan and is this really going to cause a headache for the streaming giant?

The issues started in the middle of January when more than 250 US medical professionals signed an open letter to Spotify criticising Mr Rogan and Spotify for hosting Covid misinformation on his platform.

They accused Mr Rogan of being "a menace to public health" and urged him to moderate misinformation on his platform.

The streaming giant came under increased fire last week when musician Neil Young asked to have all of his music removed, citing Mr Rogan’s “false information about vaccines” as a reason.The situation has put Spotify in a tricky situation, with Mr Rogan having free reign as part of his contract to host whoever he likes on his show - and a growing group of angry artists frustrated at the power of the podcast to spread misinformation on the other.

What is the Joe Rogan Experience?

Although not as well known in the UK, the Joe Rogan Experience is still popular. For those who don't know, it is likely the biggest podcast in the world.

No definite stats exist to compare, but it is known that listeners for the Joe Rogan Experience often go into the tens of millions, whereas Spotify's other top podcasts often fail to reach four million - still a gigantic number in the podcast industry.

The podcast started in 2009 by then stand up comedian Mr Rogan and his friend.

The shows usually centre around Mr Rogan interviewing his guest for the episode.

Joe Rogan has a background in UFC reporting and interivewing Credit: AP

The early shows were famous for being comedic as well as informative and often featured topics like marijuana which were not covered by other media platforms as much.

Since then the show has grown from 16 million downloads a month in 2015 to a monumental 190 million in 2019.

In 2020 Spotify bought the rights to host the Joe Rogan Experience on their platform, in a deal reportedly worth $100m (£74m).

Mr Rogan has attributed this to his commitment to producing regular consistent episodes as well as his ability to get any guest he thinks will be interesting.

His show has featured famous people like Kanye West, Bernie Sanders, Mike Tyson, Elon Musk and Edward Snowden.

Neil Young has removed his music from Spotify Credit: AP

He has, however, also featured controversial guests like the alt-right misinformation radio host Alex Jones and has faced criticism for not challenging their statements as thoroughly as a journalist with a platform should.

He has also been criticised for previously saying healthy young people shouldn't get vaccinated and promoting the use of ivermectin to treat Covid symptoms – an anti-parasitic medicine used mainly on horses that has not been proven to be effective for treating coronavirus.

What's been happening recently?

The Joe Rogan Experience recently featured two episodes with Dr Peter Mccullough and Dr Robert Malone, both of whom are very experienced doctors but have faced criticism for making untrue statements about Covid-19.

Since then Mr Rogan and Spotify have come under fire from the medical community for using his giant platform to air these views without sufficient challenges against their claims from the host.

Mr Young’s music is being taken down from the platform after he reportedly offered an ultimatum to remove either his work or The Joe Rogan Experience.

Mr Young said: “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading false information about vaccines - potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them … They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

Fans of the 76-year-old singer have since pointed out that he suffered from polio as a child due to there being no vaccine at the time of his birth.

Following Young’s exit from Spotify, fellow musician Joni Mitchell followed suit, saying it was in “solidarity” with him.

She wrote: “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex criticised the platform but said they would continue with their contract Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also been “expressing concerns” to Spotify about Covid-19 misinformation but say they will continue to work with the platform.

The couple signed a lucrative deal with the streaming giant to host and produce podcasts, estimated to be worth around $25 (£18 million), in late 2020.

In a statement on Sunday, the couple’s charity Archewell said: “Hundreds of millions of people are affected by the serious harms of rampant mis- and disinformation every day."

It is believed other musicians and content creators are thinking of following suit.

What have Spotify and Mr Rogan said?Following Young’s reported concerns, Spotify said it aimed to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators” and had removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related to Covid since the start of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the platform’s chief executive Daniel Ek issued a statement to say Spotify is working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.

Spotify chief executive Daniel Ek said a content advisory would be added to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19. Credit: AP

Listeners who access content that talks about the virus would be directed to a dedicated website that “provides easy access to data-driven facts, up-to-date information as shared by scientists, physicians, academics and public health authorities around the world, as well as links to trusted sources”.

Mr Ek added: “This new effort to combat misinformation will roll out to countries around the world in the coming days. To our knowledge, this content advisory is the first of its kind by a major podcast platform.”

He added: “We know we have a critical role to play in supporting creator expression while balancing it with the safety of our users."

Mr Rogan also responded to the criticism against his podcast in a video he uploaded to his Instagram on Sunday.

He said he was "very sorry" that people like Mr Young felt like they needed to remove their music from Spotify, adding he was a fan of My Young's music.

Justifying inviting the two controversial doctors on his show he said he was interested in hearing all the perspectives of an argument.

He said: "I do not know if they're right, I don't know because I'm not a doctor and I'm not a scientist, I'm just a person who sits down and talks to people and has conversations with them."

He added: "It's a strange responsibility to have this many viewers and listeners. It's nothing that I've prepared for. I'm going to do my best to balance things out.'"I'm not trying to promote misinformation, I'm not trying to be controversial."

Mr Rogan noted that he had Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the chief medical correspondent for CNN, Dr. Michael Osterholm, who is a member of President Joe Biden's Covid-19 advisory board, and Dr. Peter Hotez from Baylor College of Medicine all as previous guests on his show.

Mr Rogan admitted he could still do things better, saying he would try and get professionals with the consensus view to appear on his show right after having a controversial guest on.

He also thanked Spotify for backing him recently and welcomed the idea of advisories being added to shows about Covid-19.

