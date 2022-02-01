Covid: ITV News reveals £8.7 billion of losses on PPE in government accounts

Buried on page 199 of the Department of Health and Social Care’s annual report published yesterday is the shocking disclosure that it has incurred £8.7 billion of losses - £8.7 billion! - on £12.1 billion of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) bought in 2020/21.

Think about how that money could have been deployed in hospitals. Surely there needs to be a statement from Sajid Javid to Parliament about this.

Here is the excerpt from the DHSC annual report: “The Department estimates that there has been a loss in value of £8.7 billion of the £12.1 billion of PPE purchased in 2020-21."

The impairment relates to

£0.67 billion - "PPE which cannot be used, for instance because it is defective."

£2.6 billion - "PPE which is not suitable for use within the health and social care sector but which the Department considers might be suitable for other uses (although these potential other uses are as yet uncertain)."

£0.75 billion - "PPE which is in excess of the amount that will ultimately be needed."

£4.7 billion - "Adjustment to the year-end valuation of PPE due to the market price of equivalent PPE at the year-end being lower than the original purchase price."

In other words the DHSC paid above the odds for more PPE than was needed, tons of which are not fit for purpose. A jaw dropper, even in jaw-dropping times.

Responding, a Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “The supply of these vital items helped keep our NHS open at a moment of national crisis to deliver a world-class service to the public. We are seeking to recover costs from suppliers wherever possible.”

Labour Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "This is a shocking and inexcusable level of waste that could have been put to far better use in hospitals and care homes that are under-staffed and over-stretched.

"Taxpayers' money has been poured down the drain at a time when a record 6 million people are on NHS waiting lists."