At least 21 people have been killed in Ecuador after a huge landslide triggered by the heaviest rainfall in almost two decades swept through the capital, officials said.

Dozens more have been injured and are missing, the country's National Office of Risk and Emergency Management said.

Officials said around 200 people have been affected by the landslide that inundated the La Gasca area of the South American country's capital, Quito.

Distressing footage shared on social media shows cars, rubble, rubbish containers and even people being swept away by the current as the downpour continued.

Fast-flowing, thick mud and rocks rushed down the slopes of the Pichincha volcano - which overlooks the city - and is seen engulfing some homes along the way.

A recreation ground was also engulfed in the chaos, along with eight properties.

Relief efforts started during the night as rescue teams and the army asked locals to remain silent to hear the cries of help of people trapped in collapsed homes.

Others shared pleas on social media for help for loved ones and their children stuck inside buildings.

Residents in affected areas have been moved to eight emergency shelters, city authorities have said.

A resident walks across a mud filled street after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over the La Gasca area of Quito, Ecuador. Credit: AP

Mayor Santiago Guarderas Izquierdo said the level of rainfall seen on Monday night was a "record" figure - not seen since 2003 - of more than 75 litres per metre square.

At least 180 police officers are also working on search and rescue efforts.