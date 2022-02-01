Insulate Britain protesters in custody after gluing themselves to court steps

Four Insulate Britain activists have been taken into custody after gluing themselves to the steps of the Royal Courts of Justice in London on the day of their High Court hearing.

Theresa Norton, 63, from Scarborough, Dr Diana Warner, 62, from Bristol, Steve Pritchard, 62, from Somerset, and El Litten, 35, stand accused of breaching an injunction in relation to last year's M25 climate change protests.

In a note read to the court by Lord Justice William Davis, the activists said they were resisting Tuesday's court proceedings "because we don’t want to cooperate with a system which is causing so much death and hardship."

The judge said he issued a bench warrant - a document requiring missing defendants to be arrested and brought before Court - for the four activists that he hoped would be executed on Tuesday afternoon.

The four, who had stuck themselves together on the steps at the front of the court, were later removed by police, one by one.

Insulate Britain claimed the four risked prison sentences for non-attendance at court.

Police talk to Insulate Britain defendants outside the Royal Courts of Justice on Tueasday Credit: PA

Fellow activists cheered as they were led away, with the last of the four being removed by about 5.15pm.

The four protesters were among a group of 19 at court accused of breaching an injunction granted to National Highways, the organisation that manages England’s major roads.

A number of High Court injunctions against Insulate Britain’s road blockades have previously been granted to National Highways and Transport for London to prevent their disruptive protests.

National Highways sought to bring contempt of court proceedings against Arne Springorum, 49, Liam Norton, 37, and Jessica Causby, 25, after they took part in a protest on the motorway on November 2 last year.

But Lord Justice Davis, sitting with Mr Justice Johnson, said they had not breached an injunction after evidence showed they were protesting on a roundabout and were "free to go".

The other activists in court on Tuesday all admit or do not contest claims they breached a High Court injunction in relation to Insulate Britain protests between Junction 28 and 29 of the M25 on October 29 last year, according to National Highways’ written arguments.

Insulate Britain protesters outside court ahead of a hearing over accusations of breaching a High Court injunction Credit: Tom Pilgrim/PA

National Highways said in written arguments that they "endangered the free flow of traffic" or "blocked, endangered, slowed down, prevented and obstructed the free flow of traffic".

A jailed protester appeared in court representing himself as he continues to serve a six-month prison sentence imposed in November for a different injunction breach.

Ben Taylor, 27, who is in HMP Thameside prison, told the judges that he had "nothing to hide" and admitted breaching the injunction on October 29 last year.

He branded the injunction "absurd" and said his ability to support his pregnant partner was also "severely restricted".

"I find it sickening, sad that people are unnecessarily suffering in their millions… increasingly in this country," he told the court, adding that there is a "climate emergency" that "our Government has openly recognised yet is not doing anything even remotely significant about".

Other protesters gave emotional statements on their motivations and told judges they were "ashamed" of the Government.

The protesters glued themselves together on the court steps and the front gates of the building were locked, shutting them inside

Revered Sue Parfitt, 79, from Bristol, who stopped a commuter train in London, claimed a civil case had been brought against protesters for "political reasons".

She apologised for the "inconvenience" caused by her actions but said it had a "minimal effect" compared to "the utterly appalling degree of suffering and colossal degree of disruption which awaits us all if we do not take the action which is required now".

The court is expected to sentence the remaining protesters at 3pm on Wednesday, following a hearing in the morning to deal with the four who refused to attend the proceedings on Tuesday afternoon.