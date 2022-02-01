Lunar New Year in pictures as millions bring in Year of the Tiger in muted celebrations
People around Asia and the world have welcomed in the Year of the Tiger as they celebrated the Lunar New Year with colourful decorations, dancing, tributes to ancestors and prayers for good fortune.
2022 marks the third Lunar New Year since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak and again, celebrations were more subdued than usual.
But despite Covid rules imposing restrictions on travel, restaurants and large gatherings - with some traditional festivities cancelled - many are still finding ways to celebrate the holiday.
The Lunar New Year, which begins on Tuesday, is the start of a two-week celebration and is the most important annual holiday in China and for many across the world.
Each year is named after one of twelve signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle.
The Year of the Tiger follows the Year of the Ox.
Not surprisingly, depictions of the tiger featured heavily in this year’s decorations, some traditional and others more modern, like robotic-themed tigers at a mall in Beijing.
This year, the celebrations coincide with the Beijing Winter Olympics, which open near the end of the holiday. The Chinese capital has been tightening controls to contain coronavirus outbreaks ahead of the sporting event.
In Hong Kong, crowds gathered at one of its most popular temples, Man Mo Temple, to burn incense sticks and offer prayers amid concerns over the omicron variant.
One temple visitor, Eric Lee, said: "I hope that this year is like a tiger, very energetic. The economy wasn't performing well in the past year.
"Hope the economy and everyone's career will be better in the Year of the Tiger."
In the Japanese capital, the Tokyo Tower was illuminated in red with a display to celebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China, and the Beijing Winter Olympics.
In North Korea, people visited statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang.
Meanwhile, in South Korea, North Korean refugees visited the Imjingak Pavilion near the border dividing the Korean peninsula to pay tribute to their ancestors.
In Cambodia, ethnic Chinese people performed a traditional dragon dance in Phnom Penh, while people prayed for good fortune at the Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand.