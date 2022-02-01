People around Asia and the world have welcomed in the Year of the Tiger as they celebrated the Lunar New Year with colourful decorations, dancing, tributes to ancestors and prayers for good fortune.

2022 marks the third Lunar New Year since the start of the Covid-19 outbreak and again, celebrations were more subdued than usual.

But despite Covid rules imposing restrictions on travel, restaurants and large gatherings - with some traditional festivities cancelled - many are still finding ways to celebrate the holiday.

People from the Cambodian Chinese community perform a dragon dance in Phnom Penh Credit: AP

A woman lights joss sticks at the Hok Lay Kiong temple in Bekasi, Indonesia Credit: AP

The Lunar New Year, which begins on Tuesday, is the start of a two-week celebration and is the most important annual holiday in China and for many across the world.

Each year is named after one of twelve signs of the Chinese zodiac in a repeating cycle.

The Year of the Tiger follows the Year of the Ox.

A worshipper prays to mark the Lunar New Year at a temple in Jakarta, Indonesia Credit: Achmad Ibrahim/AP

Not surprisingly, depictions of the tiger featured heavily in this year’s decorations, some traditional and others more modern, like robotic-themed tigers at a mall in Beijing.

This year, the celebrations coincide with the Beijing Winter Olympics, which open near the end of the holiday. The Chinese capital has been tightening controls to contain coronavirus outbreaks ahead of the sporting event.

Robotic-themed tigers are on display at a mall in Beijing Credit: AP

A tiger statue on display at a mall in Beijing Credit: AP

In Hong Kong, crowds gathered at one of its most popular temples, Man Mo Temple, to burn incense sticks and offer prayers amid concerns over the omicron variant.

One temple visitor, Eric Lee, said: "I hope that this year is like a tiger, very energetic. The economy wasn't performing well in the past year.

"Hope the economy and everyone's career will be better in the Year of the Tiger."

Worshipers pray during the Lunar New Year celebrations at the Man Mo temple in Hong Kong Credit: AP

A woman takes a selfie in front of decorations to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong Credit: Vincent Yu/AP

In the Japanese capital, the Tokyo Tower was illuminated in red with a display to celebrate the diplomatic relationship between Japan and China, and the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The Tokyo Tower illuminated in red Credit: AP

In North Korea, people visited statues of former leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang.

People visit the statues of former North Korean leaders Kim Il Sung, left, and Kim Jong Il on Mansu Hill in Pyongyang Credit: AP

Meanwhile, in South Korea, North Korean refugees visited the Imjingak Pavilion near the border dividing the Korean peninsula to pay tribute to their ancestors.

North Korean refugees respect their ancestors as they visit the Imjingak Pavilion near the border with North Korea Credit: AP

In Cambodia, ethnic Chinese people performed a traditional dragon dance in Phnom Penh, while people prayed for good fortune at the Tai Hong Kong Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand.

Members of the Cambodian Chinese community perform the lion dance in Phnom Penh Credit: AP