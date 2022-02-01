Play video

Although Boris Johnson has landed in Ukraine, he has not been able to leave 'partygate' behind, as ITV News Political Correspondent Carl Dinnen reports

The prime minister was reportedly in his No 10 flat on the night of an event being investigated by the police amid claims it broke lockdown rules.

According to The Telegraph, the prime minister is also said to have spoken at two more leaving dos which are the subject of Scotland Yard inquiries.

The reports are likely to fuel claims by opposition parties that Mr Johnson was well aware of the so-called "party culture" in Downing Street and parts of Whitehall at that time.

The Telegraph reported Boris Johnson was spotted heading up to his flat on November 13, which was the same day his former aide Dominic Cummings gave up his government role.

A number of Abba songs, including The Winner Takes It All, could be heard coming from the flat, The Mail On Sunday reported earlier this week.

The Telegraph reported Mr Johnson declined to say whether he was in the flat that night when asked. Carrie Johnson, the PM's wife, was reportedly there that evening, the newspaper said.

On Tuesday night, Downing Street said they could not comment on The Telegraph's report due to the ongoing Met Police investigation.

Allegations of a party on November 13 2020 were first made by Mr Cummings, who said the internal investigation into Downing Street parties should also look into "the flat party on Fri 13 Nov".

On Tuesday, Mr Cummings claimed there were photographs of the flat gathering and that Abba songs could be heard by others in the building.

As the PM took questions in the Commons on Monday following the publication of Ms Gray's report, Labour MP Jess Phillips asked Mr Johnson if he attended an event in his flat on November 13.

The prime minister replied: "I am simply not going to indulge in running commentary."

The allegations come a day after an inquiry into alleged rule-breaking in Number 10 and Whitehall found there had been "failures of leadership and judgment" under the PM's watch. On releasing her report, top civil servant Sue Gray confirmed that the November 13 flat gathering is among those being looked at by the police.

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police said they would not be issuing any further statements.

In her report, Ms Gray revealed three events which had not already been reported on. All three were centered on the "departure" of staffers, Ms Gray added.

These events are alleged to have taken place on June 18, 2020.

In her report, Ms Gray wrote that the event in the Cabinet Office involved “the departure of a No 10 private secretary”.

The Telegraph reported that around 20 people attended the event at which alcohol was drunk.

Pressure continues to mount on Boris Johnson over ‘partygate’.

At the time, people could not meet indoors with those they did not live with, but they could meet outdoors in groups of up to six.

The paper said that Martin Reynolds, the prime minister's Principal Private Secretary who organised the May 2020 "bring your own booze party", revealed by ITV News, was at this event.

Another leaving do, which the PM is alleged to have given a speech at, is said to have happened on December 17, 2020. Again indoor mixing was forbidden at this time.

The third event is said to have happened on January 14, 2021 and was described by Ms Gray as “a gathering in No 10 Downing Street on the departure of two No 10 private secretaries”.

The Guardian reported prosecco was drunk by some staff at the event when the UK was under strict lockdown rules.

The paper alleged that the prime minister gave a speech thanking one of the officials for their work and staying for around five minutes.

In response to Tuesday's report, Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: "Boris Johnson cancelled Christmas for the country, then weeks later held another party in Downing Street. While families spent time apart, they partied through the night.

"Every minute Johnson stays in power he damages our politics. Boris Johnson will never do the right thing, but how long will the Conservatives let this go on?"

Earlier Sir Charles Walker, the vice chair of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, became the latest senior figure to call on the prime minister to consider his position.

He told Channel 4 News: "I think there's so much grief and pain out there that if he was to say, 'Look, I understand that I asked so much of the country and it needs to come to terms with that grief and pain and start the process of healing and if it could do that better without me in Number 10 then I shall stand aside', that would show great courage on behalf of the prime minister.

"I would applaud him for doing that, but that is his decision."

Another Tory backbencher, Peter Aldous, the MP for Waveney, said he had submitted a letter to the chair of the 1922, Sir Graham Brady, calling for a vote of no confidence in the leader.

However Communities Secretary Michael Gove supported the prime minister, saying this was not the time for a leadership contest.

"There's not going to be a leadership contest. We don't want one, we don't need one," he told the BBC.

Meanwhile Mr Johnson committed to publishing "everything that we can" from the full Sue Gray inquiry.

The prime minister went further on Tuesday, to promise a fuller publication of the senior civil servant's investigation once the Metropolitan Police probe has concluded.

There has been confusion over the extent of any subsequent report after Mr Johnson refused to accept the demands of Tory MPs and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during a Commons statement.

Asked at a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, whether he would commit to publishing the full inquiry, including the 300-plus images handed to investigators, the prime minister said: "Yes, of course we'll publish everything that we can as soon as the process has been completed, as I said yesterday."