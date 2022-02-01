The UK has recorded a further 112,458 cases of Covid-19 and 219 deaths during the past 24-hour reporting period. The total number of deaths now stands at 156,875.

The latest cases figure is higher than they have previously been, as from Monday the figures began including reinfections in England and Northern Ireland that are more than 90 days after a previous positive test. The total is based on positive lab-confirmed PCR tests in all four nations of the UK, plus most positive lateral flow tests reported in England and all lateral flow tests in Northern Ireland.

Re-infections, which are being included in official statistics for the first time, make up one in 10 of cases in the Omicron variant wave, UK government figures show.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) show there have now been more than 180,000 deaths registered in the UK, where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

The updates came after the ONS released figures showing that 1,484 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending January 21 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate. This is up 7% on the previous seven days, and is the highest number since 1,501 deaths in the week to March 12 2021.

England

Government data shows a further 185 people in England died within 28 days of testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the nation's death toll to 136,596.

A further 103,353 people tested positive for Covid-19. The total number of cases in England since the start of the pandemic is now 14,948,735.

Scotland

Scotland has recorded 30 further deaths of coronavirus patients which brings the nation's overall death toll to 10,341.

Meanwhile, cases in the nation increased by 2,848 to 1,151,614.

Wales

Public Health Wales has reported 1,635 new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the nation to 780,519.

No new deaths have been reported, which means the total death toll stands at 6,823.

Northern Ireland

Four new deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland and a further 4,622 people have tested positive for coronavirus.

This brings the total number of cases in the nation to 547,477 and the death toll to 3,115.