Crime writer Val McDermid has said she will be ending her life-long support and sponsorship of Scottish football team Raith Rovers after the club's controversial signing of a player who was ruled to be a rapist by a civil court.

The best-selling author describes the club's move to sign David Goodwillie as "disgusting and despicable" and said she would be pulling out of next season’s shirt sponsorship deal and "tearing up" her season ticket.

Goodwillie - a former Scotland international - and fellow footballer David Robertson were accused of rape in 2011 following a night out in West Lothian.

Denise Clair - who waived her right to anonymity - launched a civil case against the footballers after the Crown declined to prosecute.

A judge ruled the pair to be rapists and ordered them to pay £100,000 damages. An appeal by the pair was dismissed in 2017. They have never been tried in a criminal court.

In his ruling at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, Lord Armstrong said that having "carefully examined and scrutinised" the case, he found the evidence for Ms Clair, the pursuer, was "cogent, persuasive and compelling".

In the summing up, the judge said: "In the result, therefore, I find that in the early hours of Sunday 2 January 2011, at the flat in Greig Crescent, Armadale, both defenders took advantage of the pursuer when she was vulnerable through an excessive intake of alcohol and, because her cognitive functioning and decision‑making processes were so impaired, was incapable of giving meaningful consent; and that they each raped her."

Writing on Twitter on Tuesday, Ms McDermid said: "I have this morning ended my lifelong support of Raith Rover over their signing of the rapist David Goodwillie. I have cancelled next season’s shirt sponsorship over this disgusting and despicable move. This shatters any claim to be a community or family club.

"Goodwillie has never expressed a shred of remorse for the rape he committed. His presence at Starks Park is a stain on the club. I’ll be tearing up my season ticket too. This is a heartbreaker for me and many other fans, I know."

Rape Crisis Scotland, a leading charity that campaigns against violence to women, said Goodwillie's move should be "withdrawn".

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "We are surprised and deeply disappointed that Raith Rovers are happy to send such a clear message of disregard to survivors of rape and sexual violence in signing David Goodwillie

"Fundamentally – though it seems Raith FC do not agree - women’s lives are more important than men’s talent or careers. Footballers are role models – particularly for young people – and it’s not okay to have someone in this position who has been found by a senior judge to be a rapist.

"We wonder whether those who took this decision thought for a second about how it may look or feel to survivors to have to watch someone judged to have committed rape be celebrated and applauded.

"This was a bad decision that sends entirely the wrong message, and it should be withdrawn."

ITV News have approached Raith Rovers FC for comment.