Whoopi Goldberg apologises for 'dangerous' Holocaust comments

Whoopi Goldberg has apologised "for the hurt she caused" after "dangerous" comments she made about the Holocaust prompted anger from Jewish groups and others.

Ms Goldberg wrote an apology on Twitter following the comments she made while co-hosting ABC talk show The View, saying the Holocaust “isn’t about race”, adding it was about “man’s inhumanity to man”.

Her comments came during a discussion about a US school board's decision to ban Maus, a Pulitzer prize-winning graphic novel about the experiences of a Holocaust survivor.

Following a backlash to her remarks online, Ms Goldberg, 66, said Jewish people around the world have “always had my support” in a statement.

Later on Monday, Ms Goldberg apologised on Twitter, saying: "On today's show I said the Holocaust 'is not about race but about man's inhumanity to man'.

"I should have said it is about both.

"As Jonathan Greenblatt from the Anti-Defamation League shared: 'The Holocaust was about the Nazis' systematic annihilation of the Jewish people, who they deemed to be an inferior race'. I stand corrected.

"The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never (waver).

"I am sorry for the hurt I have caused.

"Written with my sincerest apologies. Whoopi Goldberg."

In the original discussion, Goldberg said: “Let’s be truthful, the Holocaust isn’t about race, it’s not.”

“It’s about man’s inhumanity to man, that’s what it’s about. These are two groups of white people.”

She continued: “You’re missing the point… let’s talk about it for what it really is. It’s about how people treat each other.

“It’s a problem. It doesn’t matter if you’re black or white, Jews…everybody eats each other.”

"Let's be truthful - the Holocaust isn't about race.

"It's about man's inhumanity to man - that's what it's about."

One of her co-hosts interjected to say the Holocaust was "about white supremacy".

Ms Goldberg replied: "But these are two white groups of people.

"You're missing the point. The minute you turn it into race, it goes down this alley.

"Let's talk about it for what it is - it's how people treat each other.

"It's a problem.

"It doesn't matter if you're black or white, because black, white, Jews... everybody eats each other."

Her comments were condemned by activists online as “dangerous” following the show’s broadcast.

But responding to her apology, Mr Gleenblatt thanked Ms Goldberg for “acknowledging the Holocaust for what it was”.

“Thanks @WhoopiGoldberg for correcting your prior statement and acknowledging the #Holocaust for what it was,” he wrote on Twitter.

“As #antisemitism surges to historic levels, I hope we can work together to combat ignorance of that horrific crime and the hate that threatens all.”

StopAntisemitism.org said Ms Goldberg’s comments had “minimised” the trauma and suffering caused by the atrocity.

“Newsflash @WhoopiGoldberg 6 million of us were gassed, starved and massacred because we were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis,” the organisation wrote.

“How dare you minimise our trauma and suffering!”