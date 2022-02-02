Drivers could soon benefit from fuel price cuts of 15p per litre at some motorway service areas (MSAs).

However, with petrol and diesel prices around 20p higher at motorway service stations compared to in towns across the UK, the prices at the pumps on the busiest roads are still likely to be higher.

Moto, the UK's largest operator of MSAs, says it will initially slash prices at five of its sites in the coming months. It hopes to eventually make the cuts at all 47 of its service forecourts.

The company estimated that after the cuts it will be selling petrol at £1.52 per litre and diesel at £1.54, at the five service stations. These will be;

Leigh Delamere eastbound and westbound MSAs between junctions 17 and 18 on the M4 near Chippenham, Wiltshire.

Lancaster northbound and southbound MSAs between junctions 32 and 33 on the M6.

Doncaster MSA at junction 5 of the M18.

Fuel bought at service stations typically costs around 20p per litre more than the UK average. The 15p reduction will bring Moto's prices within 10p per litre of those charged by supermarket filling stations, according to the company.

Moto made the decision to cut prices after securing permission to install roadside price displays at the five locations.

The approval for the new displays follows a trial at Moto’s Frankley site on the M5 in Birmingham last year which resulted in more motorists stopping to refuel, enabling prices to be lowered.

Moto was required to demonstrate to National Highways that the signs provide useful information and do not distract drivers.

Welcome Break, the UK's second-largest motorway service station declined to comment on whether they will follow Moto's lead with the fuel price drop when contacted by ITV News.

RAC figures show average prices at UK forecourts rose by less than 1p per litre in January, reaching 146p for petrol and 150p for diesel on Monday. The organisation said drivers are getting a "better deal" as retailers cut their margins to "more normal levels". But it warned that "storm clouds are gathering" due to rising oil prices.