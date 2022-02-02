Four charged in overdose death of 'The Wire' actor Michael K Williams

Four men have been charged following the overdose death of renowned actor Michael K Williams.

The four were charged after a court alleged they were involved in supplying the 54-year-old with fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in Williams' death.New York City's medical examiner earlier ruled that the actor, who gained fame playing Omar Little on 'The Wire', died of acute drug intoxication on September 6 last year.

He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner’s office ruled Williams’ death an accident.

