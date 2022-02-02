How many letters of no confidence have been submitted against Boris Johnson?

By almost all accounts, Boris Johnson would never take it upon himself to resign as prime minister.

Even with a police investigation looking into partygate hanging over him, the prime minister is holding on to power, claiming the public want him to focus on their priorities.

That leaves those who want rid of him just two hopes; a general election or a vote of no confidence.

With the next general election not scheduled to take place before 2024, the other option is more likely.

It takes 54 letters of no confidence to trigger a vote of no confidence.

Around 20 letters are understood to have been submitted but the authors are allowed to remain anonymous and most have chosen not to reveal themselves.

Here is a list of Tory MPs who have publicly announced that they've submitted a letter of no confidence: