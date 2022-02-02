Senior Tory MP Tobias Ellwood to submit letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson

Senior Tory Tobias Ellwood has joined the growing list of backbench Conservatives plotting to have Boris Johnson removed as prime minister.

The chairman of the Commons Defence Committee said he would be submitting a letter of no confidence in the PM's leadership today - adding to the around 20 already submitted to the 1922 Committee.

Explaining his decision to Sky News, he said his colleagues have been struggling with the "horrible" task of having to "continuously" defend the partygate scandal to the public.

"I don't think the prime minister realises how worried colleagues are in every corner of the party, backbenchers and ministers alike, that this is all only going one way and will invariably slide towards a very ugly place," said the Conservative MP for Bournemouth East.

He added: "I will be submitting my letter today to the 1922 Committee."

Boris Johnson has been in Ukraine trying to prevent a Russian invasion, but he's been unable to escape the partygate saga. Credit: Number 10

Mr Ellwood said he'd also taken issue with the PM's false accusation levelled at Keir Starmer in the House of Commons that the Labour leader had failed to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile.

"Who advised the prime minister to say this? he asked, "we're better than this, we must seek to improve our standards and rise above where we are today."

Levelling up Secretary Michael Gove told ITV News he believes Mr Ellwood has made the wrong decision.

It's another blow for the prime minister on a day he's to face angry MPs at PMQs - two weeks ago Christian Wakeford defected from the Tories to Labour just before the session began.

He was then urged to quit by during PMQs by David Davis, the most senior backbencher so far to call on Mr Johnson to resign.

The PM has been struggling to change the partygate narrative, despite travelling more than 2,000 kilometres away from Westminster this week.

He flew to Ukraine in a bid to help prevent a Russian invasion there but he could not escape partygate and was even asked about it while holding a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

More allegations against Mr Johnson surfaced on Tuesday evening, with newspapers reporting he was inside his flat for a gathering which is currently being investigated by police.

It is one of twelve events subject to criminal investigations by the Metropolitan Police, which launched its own probe after being passed evidence by Sue Gray - the civil servant who was conducting an internal inquiry into partygate.

She condemned a "failure of leadership" in Number 10 under the prime minister's watch, but was unable to evidence of potential criminality that she'd uncovered because of the police investigation.

Number 10 has committed to publish her full findings when the police probe concludes within "weeks".

Will there be a vote of no confidence in Boris Johnson?

Ten MPs have publicly called on the PM to resign and there's understood to be many more privately hoping he can be removed.

The chairman of the 1922 Committee, which is effectively the party's HR division representing backbench MPs, is duty bound to keep anonymous how many letters of no confidence he receives until it hits the threshold of 54.

At that point a confidence vote will be triggered. If Mr Johnson wins by more then 50 percent he will remain leader and be immune from another attempt to remove him for a whole year.

If he loses there will be a new leadership election, at which it is possible he could compete.