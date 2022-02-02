Manufacturers have been scrambling to flog more than 10,000 questionable souvenir items to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee after royally messing up the spelling.

Tea cups, mugs and plates commemorating the Queen's "Platinum Jubbly" are being touted as the perfect gift for fans of both Her Majesty and Del Boy.

In a bid to cash in on the Monarch marking 70 years on the throne on February 6, a Chinese manufacturer produced 10,800 items - but failed to notice the spelling error in the word "Jubilee" during production.

Manufacturers were left "high and dry" after their UK partner, perhaps understandably, refused to take on the stock due to the translation mishap.

The Jubbly merchandise Credit: Wholesale Clearance/PA

Wholesale Clearance UK, which sells unwanted stock in bulk, stepped in and picked up the collection, which features a painted image of the Queen and the words “To commemorate the Platinum Jubbly of Queen Elizabeth II”.

The stock is now up for grabs as a bulk lot for £32,400, and Wholesale Clearance suggests any buyer could make a potential profit of more than £291,492.

The public have been encouraged to throw and attend street parties across the country to mark the Jubilee weekend - and Britons needn't look any further for crockery to adorn their buffet tables.

The Wholesale Clearance website says: “You will notice this is probably more at home on the shelf next to Peckham Spring as these are in fact celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubbly.

“These are…as you say…the Creme de la Menthe! So if you are a fan of the Queen and Del Boy…two birds with one stone.”

Only Fools And Horses character Del Boy, from the classic BBC sitcom, is known for his “Lovely jubbly” catchphrase and his dodgy money-making schemes.

Andy White, of Wholesale Clearance, based in Poole, Dorset, told the PA news agency: “It’s a bit of fun.

“I think the online trader rejected the items pretty much straightaway, but in hindsight, with the exposure it’s getting, they’re probably wishing they didn’t.

“Their loss will be someone else’s gain.”

The misspelt tea cup Credit: Wholesale Clearance/PA

The firm's suggested uses for the souvenirs include: “Wowing your friends with your Lovely Jubbly set”, having a plate-smashing contest, taking up plate spinning as a hobby and having a "game of Frisbee”.

The website added: “If you close your eyes, you can almost hear those immortal words from Britain’s favourite businessman ringing through the halls of Nelson Mandela House.

“But in typical Only Fools manner, this isn’t exactly as expected.”

