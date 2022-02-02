UK Covid deaths rise by 534 in highest daily increase for almost a year

At least 534 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 - the highest daily increase in almost a year.

Although Scotland did not update its Covid statistics on Wednesday due to technical issues, data from the remaining three nations made for the UK's highest death toll since February 23 2020.

The UK's daily total is much higher than on recent days as figures now include deaths in England following possible reinfections of Covid-19. The government also said this is the reason for a jump in the cumulative total of deaths, which hit 157,409 on Wednesday.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 180,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

Meanwhile, 88,085 people in England, Wales and Northern Ireland tested positive for Covid in the last 24-hour reporting period. The total number of infections confirmed in the UK since the start of the pandemic is now at least 17,515,199.

England

519 of the new Covid-related deaths reported were in England, bringing the nation's death toll to 137,115.

Meanwhile, 81,446 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total confirmed cases to 15,028,951.

Northern Ireland

In Northern Ireland, five further deaths were reported in the last 24 hour reporting period, which means the death toll is now 3,120.

Cases in the nation increased by 4,769 and the total number of positive tests since the start of the pandemic is now 552,246.

Wales

There have been a further 1,870 cases of coronavirus in Wales, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 782,388.

Public Health Wales reported 10 further deaths. The total in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 6,833.

Scotland

Due to technical issues, Scotland did not update its Covid death statistics on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, however, Scotland recorded 30 further deaths of coronavirus patients, bringing the nation's overall death toll to 10,341. Meanwhile, cases in the nation increased by 2,848 to 1,151,614.