As the UK's testing requirements for travel overseas relaxes, holidays abroad are beginning to look a lot easier in 2022.

From February 11, fully vaccinated passengers won't need to take a Covid test on their second day back in the country - and already pre-departure tests have been scrapped.

Certain Covid regulations remain in holiday destinations, however, which travellers heading overseas will need to get sorted before they fly.

Here we outline what those rules are in the top 10 holiday spots, according to the travel association ABTA, for 2022.

Spain

The top holidaying spot for Brits, if you're heading to Spain (whatever your age) you must complete a Health Control Form - either online and have your QR code as evidence, or on paper and submit before boarding.

Tourists aged 12 and above must show valid proof of being fully vaccinated (the NHS Covid pass via the app or an NHS Covid Pass letter).

You must have had both jabs at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain. Your final dose must have been taken within 270 days before travel to Spain. If longer than that, you must be able to show proof of having had a booster jab.

Travellers who can tick all of those off won't need to test or quarantine.

Children under the age of 12 years old do not need to show proof of being fully vaccinated.

Though the UK Covid Pass shows if you've recovered from the virus in the past six months, this cannot be used to enter Spain for tourism reasons.

If you're unvaccinated, travelling to Spain for tourism isn't an option.

A Covid test (taken within 72 hours prior to arrival if its a PCR, or 24 hours prior if its a lateral flow) will only be accepted for unvaccinated Brits if your reason for travel falls into one of the limited "essential" brackets. You can find out what those are here.

Even then, a test will only be accepted if you're travelling with a family member who is an EU citizen. If your reason for visiting is essential, recovery from the virus in the past six months may grant you access.

Person taking lateral flow Covid test. Credit: PA

US

Travel to the United States (including American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and United States Virgin Islands) was already strict pre-Covid.

As before, you'll need to get a visa or an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) visa waiver to enter the USA as a visitor. There are limits on who can get an ESTA visa waiver.

On top of that, fully vaccinated travellers will need proof of being so. With that, you won't need to quarantine on arrival but it is recommended you take a Covid test within three to five days of arrival.

Brits will only be deemed fully vaccinated by US authorities if you've had your second jab at least two weeks before your trip. A booster dose is not needed at the moment.

If you've only had one dose and then recovered from a Covid infection, you're not considered fully vaccinated in the US.

The US will also accept the EU Digital Covid Certificate which shows a person is either vaccinated, has tested negative, or has recently recovered. Learn more about that here.

The Covid recovery certificate proves a person has had a Covid infection less than six months ago.

Before boarding a flight to the US you'll need proof of a negative Covid test (that's everybody over the age of two) taken in the past 24 hours and you'll also need to provide contact details to your airline.

You can get away with not having that test only if you've recently had Covid and have proof of recovery - so if you can show you've had Covid no more than 90 days before your flight.

If that's the case, you also won't be recommended to test three to five days after arriving in the US.

If you're unvaccinated, there are limited exemptions that may allow you to travel to the US which can be found here.

If one of those does apply, rules on extra testing kick in and you'll need to quarantine. If you plan to stay for longer than 60 days, you may also need to get vaccinated while in the US.

France

To enter the third most popular holiday destination, fully vaccinated passengers need to present a negative PCR or lateral flow test taken within 24-hours of departing the UK.

Those tests must be paid for privately, and must be taken by everyone over the age of 12.

A déclaration sur l’honneur must also be completed - a sworn statement to say you don't have Covid symptoms and haven't had contact with a confirmed case in the past two weeks.

A déclaration sur l’honneur must also be completed to get to France.

The same measures which apply to vaccinated adults are applied to anyone under the age of 18 who is travelling with them - whether vaccinated or not.

So if an unvaccinated child arrives in France with a vaccinated adult, they may follow the rules of entry for those who are fully vaccinated.

To be deemed fully vaccinated in France, you must have had your second Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca jab at least one week before travel. All adults who had their second jab over seven months ago must get a booster vaccine to go on holiday to France.

Unjabbed passengers will need to prove why their trip is essential, and complete a form saying so. Before leaving the UK, if over 12, they'll need proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test - not an NHS one.

With both of those on board, unvaccinated travellers will still need to quarantine for 10 days upon arrival in France - and provide their contact details and the address they're staying at before arriving in the country.

Unjabbed passengers also need that sworn declaration too.

These rules also apply to unvaccinated minors (aged 12-17).

Children under 12-years-old are exempt from all Covid-19 travel restrictions, but must still complete the sworn statement.

Italy

Everyone heading to Italy needs to fill in a passenger locator form and get a QR code to show authorities. Paper forms are available from Border Force.

Tourists heading to Italy can use their Covid pass to either show proof of recent recovery or proof of having been fully vaccinated - ie. having had your second jab within the past 180 days.

Fully vaccinated arrivals won't need to self-isolate but will still need to turn up with evidence of a negative PCR test (taken within 48 hours before entering Italy) or a negative lateral flow test - taken within 24 hours before entering Italy.

If unvaccinated, or unable to prove legitimate exemption from vaccination, you'll still need the passenger locator form and tests as above.

As well as that, you'll need to notify the Prevention Department of the local health authority where you're staying of your entry into Italy - here's a list of regional numbers.

Tourists and locals mingle at sunset in Giardino degli Aranci in Rome, Italy.

Once that's done you'll need to make your way to that destination using only private transport, and isolate for five days once there. You can only leave isolation if you take a negative PCR or lateral flow at the end of those five days.

Taking children with you? If you're fully vaccinated, any children aged between six and 17 who come with you won't need to quarantine but will need a negative PCR or lateral flow, as above.

Children aged five and under are exempt from testing.

Greece

First things first, travellers of all ages must complete a passenger locator form before arrival and have an email with a QR code to show you've done it. You'll be fined if not.

All tourists over the age of five, vaccinated or not, will need proof of a negative PCR from the past 72 hours or proof of a negative lateral flow taken in the past 24 hours.

As well as this, like in Canada, you might get picked out at random to take a rapid Covid test upon arrival. If positive, you'll need to isolate for at least five days.

The Greek government also "strongly recommends" you take either a lateral flow or PCR on both days two and four after arrival.

These measures are in place until at least February 7.

Children under the age of five don't need to provide a negative test.

If you've got it, Greek authorities recommend you bring either a vaccination certificate or proof of recent recovery - but these don't change the rules that apply above.

Portugal

All entrants to mainland Portugal need to complete an online passenger locator card and can expect to have their temperature screened at the airport.

On top of that, regardless of your vaccination status, you'll need either proof of a negative Covid test result - or your NHS or EU Covid recovery certificate (this applies to all children over the age of 12).

A little stricter on the testing than most countries, Portugal requires tests (lateral flow if 48 hours before departure, PCR if 72 hours hours) to be administered by a trained healthcare professional - so you won't be able to order one to your home.

As ever, you'll need to pay for these tests.

Portugal is a popular destination for holidaymakers. Credit: Pexels

Germany

Passengers jabbed or unjabbed must complete pre-departure digital registration for travel to Germany.

The UK is currently deemed a "high risk" area by German authorities, but fully vaccinated travellers can still head there on holiday without having to quarantine.

To do so, all tourists aged six and above will need either proof of vaccination, proof of recovery or proof of a negative Covid-19 test prior to arrival.

The Covid app can, again, be used as proof and fully vaccinated means people who have been double jabbed at least 14 days before arrival. Germany does allow you entry if you've had one dose, then recently recovered from Covid.

Unvaccinated people cannot enter Germany for tourism purposes alone, there is a list of exemptions ranging from having citizenship, to having an urgent need for travel. You can see those here.

If one of those exemptions does happen to apply, you'll need a negative Covid test result (PCR 48 hours before time of departure, or lateral flow 48 hours before time of entry) but you'll still need to quarantine for 10 days with test and release available after five days.

Australia

The rules for tourists wanting to head to Australia are pretty simple, because holidaying there isn't an option at the moment.

Entry into the country is only available if you're an Australian citizen or a permanent resident (or if an immediate family member is) or if you have an eligible visa and are fully vaccinated.

So if you have plans to holiday in Australia this year, hold off until they reopen the border to tourists.

Canada

Visitors to Canada will first need a an electronic travel authorisation (eTA) to enter the country - you can apply for that online.

Fully vaccinated tourists are welcome provided they have no Covid symptoms. Canada has its own system, ArriveCAN, for entering your vaccination information and a quarantine plan in case you test positive upon arrival - more on that shortly.

To be classed as fully vaccinated, you'll need to have received your second dose at least 15 days before entering Canada. One jab and then recovery from Covid doesn't count.

These people will also need to provide proof of a negative PCR taken no more than 72 hours before leaving the UK - that applies to everybody over five-years-old.

As an alternative to the test, tourists can instead provide proof of a positive Covid test from between 15 and 180 days ago.

Fully vaccinated arrivals over the age of five (and who haven't had Covid in the past 180 days) may be selected at random to take a test upon arrival.

If you get singled out to take one, you'll need to either swab at the airport or take it to your destination in Canada to complete within 24 hours - and you'll need to quarantine until you get a negative result.

If it's positive - it's 10 days of isolation.

Many children got their second Covid vaccine doses over the Christmas holidays. Credit: PA

Children under 12 who aren't vaccinated, or aren't fully vaccinated, can travel with you but will need to complete pre-entry, arrival, and day eight tests - as well as steering clear of a lengthy list of places for 14 days. Again those tests aren't needed if they've had Covid between 15 and 180 days ago.

Unvaccinated and partially vaccinated children aged 12 to 17 will need to quarantine for 14 days and take all those tests.

Unvaccinated adults cannot enter Canada for tourism alone - there is, again, a list of exemptions and the government of Canada website has a good multiple choice quiz to see if any of these apply to you.

Turkey

All arrivals to Turkey over the age of six will need to complete an online form a maximum of 72 hours before travelling. Travellers will also be subject to a medical evaluation for symptoms of Covid at the airport, including temperature checks.

Arrivals may also be picked out at random to take a PCR test.

If you're fully vaccinated, holidaying in Turkey is simple - no test needed, and no quarantine.

Fully vaccinated means you had your second jab at least 14 days ago.

If you're not fully vaccinated, it's still pretty simple.

You can bring proof of recovery from Covid within the past six months before arrival - available on the NHS Covid Pass.

Alternatively you can bring proof of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, or a negative lateral flow within the past 48 hours - both paid for privately.

These rules are the same for children aged over 11-years-old. Under-11s can follow the rules for fully vaccinated passengers regardless of their vaccination status.