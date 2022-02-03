David Goodwillie, who was found by a judge in a civil case in Scotland to have raped a woman, will not be selected to play by his new club Raith Rovers, the club's chairman has said.

John Sim said he apologised "wholeheartedly to our fans, sponsors, players and the wider Raith Rovers community for the anguish and anger caused over the past few days".

He added the club and Goodwillie "will enter into discussions with the player regarding his contractual position".

