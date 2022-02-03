Dune dominates Bafta nominations with blockbusters Belfast and The Power of The Dog in the spotlight

Timothee Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from Dune. Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Sci-fi epic Dune and The Power Of The Dog lead the nominations for this year’s Bafta film awards - as big blockbuster movies moved back into the spotlight.

Leading the way with 11 nominations, Dune has been recognised in the categories original score, casting, cinematography and best film. The hit, based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, had no nominations in the performance categories, however, despite a star-studded ensemble including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac.

Dark western, The Power Of The Dog, has received eight nominations among with three across the acting categories. Benedict Cumberbatch is up for the leading actor award - the star spoke to ITV News earlier this month about getting into character for the role.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast (starring Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe) has six nominations among them best film, but Sir Kenneth is absent from the directing category.

Elsewhere, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, the latest Bond instalment No Time To Die and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story all have five nominations.

Lady Gaga has been nominated for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the House of Gucci, but notable absences from the category include Olivia Colman (for her part in The Lost Daughter) and Kristen Stewart (for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales, in Spencer).

In the supporting actor category, 11-year-old Woody Norman has been nominated for C’mon C’mon - making him this year’s youngest nominee.

On this year’s nominees list, in the performance categories, 19 out of 24 nominees are first-time Bafta film nominees with all of the talent in the supporting actor category also all first-time nominees, according to Bafta.

Less than a third of acting nominations have gone to non-white performers – down sharply from a record two-thirds last year, but still above historic levels.

A majority of acting nominations have gone to non-British performers, in keeping with recent years.

In full: The Bafta film award nominations

Best Film

  • Belfast

  • Don’t Look Up

  • Dune

  • Licorice Pizza

  • The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British film

  • After Love

  • Ali & Ava

  • Belfast

  • Boiling Point

  • Cyrano

  • Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

  • House Of Gucci

  • Last Night In Soho

  • No Time To Die

  • Passing

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

  • After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

  • Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) (also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli)

  • The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) (also written by Boaz Yakin)

  • Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

  • Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language

  • Drive My Car

  • The Hand Of God

  • Parallel Mothers

  • Petite Maman

  • The Worst Person In The World

Documentary

  • Becoming Cousteau

  • Cow

  • Flee

  • The Rescue

  • Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film

  • Encanto

  • Flee

  • Luca

  • The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Director

  • After Love – Aleem Khan

  • Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

  • Happening – Audrey Diwan

  • Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

  • The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

  • Titane – Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

  • Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

  • Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh

  • Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

  • King Richard – Zach Baylin

  • Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

  • Coda – Sian Heder

  • Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

  • Dune – Denis Villeneuve

  • The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

  • The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Leading Actress

  • Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

  • Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

  • Emilia Jones – Coda

  • Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

  • Joanna Scanlan – After Love

  • Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

  • Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

  • Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

  • Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

  • Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

  • Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

  • Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting Actress

  • Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

  • Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

  • Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

  • Ann Dowd – Mass

  • Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

  • Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

  • Mike Faist – West Side Story

  • Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

  • Troy Kotsur – Coda

  • Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

  • Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

  • Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

  • Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

  • Dune – Hans Zimmer

  • The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

  • The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

  • Ariana DeBose

  • Harris Dickinson

  • Lashana Lynch

  • Millicent Simmonds

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee

