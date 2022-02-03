Dune dominates Bafta nominations with blockbusters Belfast and The Power of The Dog in the spotlight
Sci-fi epic Dune and The Power Of The Dog lead the nominations for this year’s Bafta film awards - as big blockbuster movies moved back into the spotlight.
Leading the way with 11 nominations, Dune has been recognised in the categories original score, casting, cinematography and best film. The hit, based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, had no nominations in the performance categories, however, despite a star-studded ensemble including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac.
Dark western, The Power Of The Dog, has received eight nominations among with three across the acting categories. Benedict Cumberbatch is up for the leading actor award - the star spoke to ITV News earlier this month about getting into character for the role.
Unscripted - Listen to our interviews with some of this year's Bafta nominees
Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast (starring Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe) has six nominations among them best film, but Sir Kenneth is absent from the directing category.
Elsewhere, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, the latest Bond instalment No Time To Die and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story all have five nominations.
ITV News speaks to Bafta nominee Benedict Cumberbatch about The Power Of The Dog
Lady Gaga tells ITV News she won't meet Patrizia Reggiani but 'cares deeply' about House of Gucci impact
Lady Gaga has been nominated for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the House of Gucci, but notable absences from the category include Olivia Colman (for her part in The Lost Daughter) and Kristen Stewart (for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales, in Spencer).
In the supporting actor category, 11-year-old Woody Norman has been nominated for C’mon C’mon - making him this year’s youngest nominee.
On this year’s nominees list, in the performance categories, 19 out of 24 nominees are first-time Bafta film nominees with all of the talent in the supporting actor category also all first-time nominees, according to Bafta.
Less than a third of acting nominations have gone to non-white performers – down sharply from a record two-thirds last year, but still above historic levels.
A majority of acting nominations have gone to non-British performers, in keeping with recent years.
In full: The Bafta film award nominations
Best Film
Belfast
Don’t Look Up
Dune
Licorice Pizza
The Power Of The Dog
Outstanding British film
After Love
Ali & Ava
Belfast
Boiling Point
Cyrano
Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
House Of Gucci
Last Night In Soho
No Time To Die
Passing
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)
Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) (also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli)
The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) (also written by Boaz Yakin)
Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)
Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)
Film Not In The English Language
Drive My Car
The Hand Of God
Parallel Mothers
Petite Maman
The Worst Person In The World
Documentary
Becoming Cousteau
Cow
Flee
The Rescue
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Animated Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Director
After Love – Aleem Khan
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Happening – Audrey Diwan
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
Titane – Julia Ducournau
Original Screenplay
Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin
Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay
King Richard – Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson
Adapted Screenplay
Coda – Sian Heder
Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Dune – Denis Villeneuve
The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion
Leading Actress
Lady Gaga – House of Gucci
Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza
Emilia Jones – Coda
Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World
Joanna Scanlan – After Love
Tessa Thompson – Passing
Leading Actor
Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Stephen Graham – Boiling Point
Will Smith – King Richard
Supporting Actress
Caitriona Balfe – Belfast
Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose – West Side Story
Ann Dowd – Mass
Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard
Ruth Negga – Passing
Supporting Actor
Mike Faist – West Side Story
Ciaran Hinds – Belfast
Troy Kotsur – Coda
Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon
Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
Original Score
Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton
Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell
Dune – Hans Zimmer
The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat
The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
Ariana DeBose
Harris Dickinson
Lashana Lynch
Millicent Simmonds
Kodi Smit-McPhee
