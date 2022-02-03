Sci-fi epic Dune and The Power Of The Dog lead the nominations for this year’s Bafta film awards - as big blockbuster movies moved back into the spotlight.

Leading the way with 11 nominations, Dune has been recognised in the categories original score, casting, cinematography and best film. The hit, based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, had no nominations in the performance categories, however, despite a star-studded ensemble including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson and Oscar Isaac.

Dark western, The Power Of The Dog, has received eight nominations among with three across the acting categories. Benedict Cumberbatch is up for the leading actor award - the star spoke to ITV News earlier this month about getting into character for the role.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast (starring Jude Hill, Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe) has six nominations among them best film, but Sir Kenneth is absent from the directing category.

Elsewhere, Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, the latest Bond instalment No Time To Die and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story all have five nominations.

Lady Gaga has been nominated for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the House of Gucci, but notable absences from the category include Olivia Colman (for her part in The Lost Daughter) and Kristen Stewart (for her performance as Diana, Princess of Wales, in Spencer).

In the supporting actor category, 11-year-old Woody Norman has been nominated for C’mon C’mon - making him this year’s youngest nominee.

On this year’s nominees list, in the performance categories, 19 out of 24 nominees are first-time Bafta film nominees with all of the talent in the supporting actor category also all first-time nominees, according to Bafta.

Less than a third of acting nominations have gone to non-white performers – down sharply from a record two-thirds last year, but still above historic levels.

A majority of acting nominations have gone to non-British performers, in keeping with recent years.

In full: The Bafta film award nominations

Best Film

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

Dune

Licorice Pizza

The Power Of The Dog

Outstanding British film

After Love

Ali & Ava

Belfast

Boiling Point

Cyrano

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

House Of Gucci

Last Night In Soho

No Time To Die

Passing

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

After Love – Aleem Khan (writer/director)

Boiling Point – James Cummings (writer), Hester Ruoff (producer) (also written by Philip Barantini and produced by Bart Ruspoli)

The Harder They Fall – Jeymes Samuel (writer/director) (also written by Boaz Yakin)

Keyboard Fantasies – Posy Dixon (writer/director), Liv Proctor (producer)

Passing – Rebecca Hall (writer/director)

Film Not In The English Language

Drive My Car

The Hand Of God

Parallel Mothers

Petite Maman

The Worst Person In The World

Documentary

Becoming Cousteau

Cow

Flee

The Rescue

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Animated Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Director

After Love – Aleem Khan

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Happening – Audrey Diwan

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Titane – Julia Ducournau

Original Screenplay

Being the Ricardos – Aaron Sorkin

Belfast – Sir Kenneth Branagh

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

King Richard – Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Adapted Screenplay

Coda – Sian Heder

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

The Lost Daughter – Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

Leading Actress

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones – Coda

Renate Reinsve – The Worst Person in the World

Joanna Scanlan – After Love

Tessa Thompson – Passing

Leading Actor

Adeel Akhtar – Ali & Ava

Mahershala Ali – Swan Song

Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog

Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up

Stephen Graham – Boiling Point

Will Smith – King Richard

Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe – Belfast

Jessie Buckley – The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Ann Dowd – Mass

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard

Ruth Negga – Passing

Supporting Actor

Mike Faist – West Side Story

Ciaran Hinds – Belfast

Troy Kotsur – Coda

Woody Norman – C’mon C’mon

Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog

Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog

Original Score

Being the Ricardos – Daniel Pemberton

Don’t Look Up – Nicholas Britell

Dune – Hans Zimmer

The French Dispatch – Alexandre Desplat

The Power Of The Dog – Jonny Greenwood

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

Ariana DeBose

Harris Dickinson

Lashana Lynch

Millicent Simmonds

Kodi Smit-McPhee

