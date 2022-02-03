Energy price cap rises increasing bills for families across UK, Ofgem announces

A new energy price cap coming into effect in April will see families paying almost £700 more per year to power their homes, Ofgem has announced.

The energy regulator confirmed the price cap will rise from April 1, affecting 22 million customers.

People paying default tariffs by direct debit will see an increase of £693 from £1,277 to £1,971 per year, while prepayment customers will see an increase of £708 from £1,309 to £2,017.

The energy regulator said a record increase in global gas prices has pushed the energy price cap rise by 54%.

Ofgem said it knows the steep price hike will be "extremely worrying for many people" and advised customers to contact their supplier to access support available.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of Ofgem, said: “We know this rise will be extremely worrying for many people, especially those who are struggling to make ends meet, and Ofgem will ensure energy companies support their customers in any way they can.

“The energy market has faced a huge challenge due to the unprecedented increase in global gas prices, a once in a 30-year event, and Ofgem’s role as energy regulator is to ensure that, under the price cap, energy companies can only charge a fair price based on the true cost of supplying electricity and gas.

“Ofgem is working to stabilise the market and over the longer term to diversify our sources of energy which will help protect customers from similar price shocks in the future.”

More to follow...