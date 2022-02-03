The leader of ISIS has been killed in a US military operation in Syria.

President Joe Biden confirmed "US military forces in northwest Syria successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation" on Wednesday night, adding: "We have taken off the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi - the leader of ISIS."

The president said all US troops involved had returned safely, and added the mission was carried out to "protect the American people and our Allies".

