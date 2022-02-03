Moroccans rally for boy, five, stuck 32 metres down water hole

A five-year-old boy stuck down a 32-metre water hole in Morocco has become the centre of the public’s thoughts, prayers and rescue efforts.

Recovery teams have been working non-stop since Wednesday morning for the boy, identified as Rayan, who fell on Tuesday in a village in Chefchaouen, a province in the north-west.

According to local media, who cite a source from local authorities, rescue teams have dug down 19 metres so far.

The same source, quoted by SNRT News, says water and oxygen have been delivered to the child through tubes.

Local media reports say a phone camera was slid down to examine him and revealed that he had sustained injuries on his head.

An oxygen mask, food and water were also reportedly dropped to the boy, along with an onboard camera to monitor him.

Moroccan government spokesperson Mustapha Baitas said at a press conference on Thursday that ministers are “deeply hurt by the subject, on a psychological level".

According to Morocco World News, Mr Baitas refuted suggestions the country does not have the expertise or equipment to reach the boy.

“Morocco is not in a position where it can be described as lacking in qualifications or logistics,” he said.

“The government also has no issues asking for help, especially where Moroccans’ lives are of concern.”

He added that rescuers have encountered problems, such as the risk of collapse in a narrow water hole that is too full of obstacles for rescuers to enter themselves.

“We have the capability and experience to intervene in these situations,” he reaffirmed.