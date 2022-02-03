New Zealand to reopen border in stages as quarantine stays will end

New Zealand will end its hotel quarantine requirements for people entering the country as it reopens its borders.

Under current rules, most people entering the country need to spend 10 days in a quarantine hotel room run by the military.

The requirement created a lottery-style system for many travellers trying to secure a spot in the quarantine centre, causing a bottleneck at the border.

The new rules mean vaccinated New Zealanders arriving from other countries will not have to quarantine, but will still be need to isolate at home. The rules are expected to come into place by mid-March.

For vaccinated New Zealanders arriving from Australia, there will be no requirement for quarantine from the end of this month.

Most tourists will need to wait until October before they can enter the country without quarantine after arriving.

Throughout the pandemic, New Zealand has had some of the strictest border controls in the world. So, the change is being welcomed by thousands of citizens abroad.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she knows many people associate the border controls with heartache but they have saved lives.

She said: “There is no question that for New Zealand, it has been one of the hardest parts of the pandemic.

"But the reason that it is right up there as one of the toughest things we have experienced is, in part, because large-scale loss of life is not.”

Ms Ardern said the border restrictions had allowed New Zealand to build up its vaccination rate while keeping the economy running.

She said the easing of the rules is a step towards normality: “There was life before, and now life with Covid, but that also means there will be life after Covid too, a life where we have adapted, where we have some normality back, and where the weather can once again take its rightful place as our primary topic of conversation.

"We are well on our way to reaching that destination. We’re just not quite there yet.”

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern announces on February 3 that hotel quarantine will be scrappd for New Zealanders arriving in the country. Credit: Dean Purcell/New Zealand Herald via AP

The changes come after pregnant New Zealand journalist Charlotte Bellis became stranded in Afghanistan as New Zealand officials initially rejected her application last week to return home to give birth.

Officials offered her a spot in quarantine this week after her story went public.

Charlotte Bellis with her partner Jim Huylebroek. Credit: Charlotte Bellis via AP

About 77% of people in New Zealand are fully vaccinated, according to Our World in Data.

Among those aged 12 and over, that rises to 93%, according to health officials.

New Zealand, which has a population of five million, has reported just 53 Covid-19 deaths.

New Zealand's economy returned to growth quickly after a pandemic dip, and unemployment decreased to 3.2% in the latest quarter, the lowest level since record-keeping began in 1986.

But strict Covid measures have also led to the government increasing its borrowing sharply and inflation.