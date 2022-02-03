Boris Johnson appears to have backtracked on his claim that Keir Starmer failed to lock up paedophile Jimmy Savile, accepting the Labour leader had "nothing to do personally" with a decision not to prosecute the disgraced entertainer.

The PM said he wanted to "clarify" his remarks because "a lot of people have got very hot under the collar" about the widely debunked claim.

"Let's be absolutely clear, I'm talking not about the Leader of the Opposition's personal record when he was DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) and I totally understand that he had nothing to do personally with those decisions," Mr Johnson said.

"I was making a point about his responsibility for the organisation as a whole. I really do want to clarify that because it is important."

The prime minister made the accusation on Monday while defending himself over the Sue Gray partygate report which condemned a "failure of leadership" in Number 10 under his watch.

Mr Johnson claimed Sir Keir used his time as head of the CPS "prosecuting journalists and failing to prosecute Jimmy Savile".

Sir Keir told ITV's Good Morning Britain that accusation is a "slur, it’s untrue", a conclusion Full Fact came to when it investigated the claim in June 2020.

Mr Johnson's spokesman previously said the prime minister "stands by" his remarks but it appears that is no longer the case.

Savile died in 2011 aged 84 having never been brought to justice for his crimes. He is now believed to be one of Britain's most prolific sex offenders.

His victims were "appalled" by the prime minister's claim, according to a lawyer who represented several of them.

Richard Scorer told ITV News: "I've spoken to a few of our former clients today and they are universally appalled by this.

"What angers them more than anything else is that idea of Johnson trying to weaponise their suffering in order to get out of a political hole."